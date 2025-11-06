Liverpool are fearful of losing Dominik Szoboszlai to Real Madrid or Manchester City, and that is the real reason why they are scrambling to tie him down to a new contract, a shock report has claimed.

The Hungarian international’s current deal at Anfield is valid until 2028, but various outlets have stated that talks are ongoing between Liverpool and his representatives.

Two sources reported that Liverpool are attempting to extend Szoboszlai’s deal until 2030 or 2031, and he could be handed a 50% pay rise on his current £120,000 per week terms.

With two goals and five assists in 15 games this season, Szoboszlai is arguably in the best form of his Liverpool career so far, since his £60m move from RB Leipzig in 2023.

But according to a shock claim from Hungarian outlet Hir TV, Liverpool are not close to an agreement with Szoboszlai, and they are fearful of losing him to Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The report states that links with Real Madrid and Man City ‘should not be discounted’ – suggesting that the two clubs could make moves for him if he doesn’t pen fresh terms with the Reds. That is why Arne Slot’s side are said to be ‘panicking’.

Real Madrid are said to be particularly keen on Szoboszlai, having tried to sign him previously in 2020, while he was still at Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool expected to retain Szoboszlai despite speculation

Firstly, it is worth noting that Hir TV are not a well known outlet outside of Hungary, and no reliable sources have backed up their claims of any ‘panic’ at Liverpool.

And while it is true that Real Madrid are keen to add to their midfield options, they would find it extremely difficult to lure Szoboszlai from Anfield, if they did try.

Man City, meanwhile, are relatively well equipped in midfield already, and again, no reliable outlets have claimed they are interested in the Liverpool star.

Even without a new contract being agreed, the Reds are in a very strong negotiating position with regards to Szoboszlai’s future.

With his current deal valid until 2028, they are under absolutely no pressure to sell the playmaker.

Szoboszlai is a key player for Liverpool, having started all 14 of their games in the Premier League and Champions League combined.

And once talks over a new contract formally begin, an agreement would end all speculation of a move to one of Liverpool’s European rivals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni as they eye alternatives to top defensive target Marc Guehi.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds and Tottenham have Bastoni shortlisted, and he could be tempted by a move to the Premier League.

In other news, TEAMtalk has revealed that Liverpool star Andy Robertson is keen on a switch to Scottish giants Celtic at the end of the season.

With his contract expiring next summer, we understand that the 31-year-old could pen a pre-contract agreement in January ahead of a free transfer to the Hoops.

