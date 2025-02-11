Liverpool are keen to tie Luis Diaz down to a new contract amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, while elite European clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The Colombian international’s current deal at Anfield is set to expire in 2027, so the Reds don’t feel an urgency to agree an extension now, but the parties have held initial talks.

The situation is different to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, who are out of contract this summer, but Liverpool still want to protect Diaz’s value, reward his good performances, and keep him at the club for the long term.

TEAMtalk understands that Diaz has never refused any contract offer from Liverpool, and there is no suggestion of a stalemate between parties, since discussions haven’t reached the stage of any kind of formal offer.

Barcelona have shown concrete interest in Diaz, who has been tempted in the past by the prospect of a move to Spain. Diaz is significantly out of Barcelona’s budget, and the most concrete interest in Diaz to date actually comes from the Saudi Pro League. PSG also appreciate Diaz.

Chelsea have also been linked with Diaz recently, but he is not currently on the Blues’ radar.

READ MORE: Mo Salah’s best friend in football reveals Liverpool end is nigh amid outrageous Saudi windfall

Luis Diaz is being tracked by Saudi Pro League clubs

Liverpool, like many top clubs, don’t put specific price tags on players they don’t wish to sell, but the suggestion from sources is that it would take €80m (£66.7m, $82.5m) to engage.

The most interesting suitor for Diaz at this stage comes from the Middle East. Along with Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, and Barcelona’s Raphinha, Diaz is high on the list of Saudi targets for either summer 2025 or 2026.

Saudi’s negotiators have shown interest in Diaz on behalf of the four PIF clubs, but in particular Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, because Al-Ahli are focusing their efforts on a big-money superstar and if Vinicius Jr can be convinced, that’s where he would go. Galeno’s arrival doesn’t change the desire to bring in a wide, left-sided attacker.

However, Saudi dealmakers do not currently believe that Liverpool currently planning to sell Diaz in 2025.

Liverpool star has already said no to Saudi once

Diaz was approached by Saudi back in 2023, along with a host of other stars such as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, but at the time Diaz made it clear that he wanted to stay in Europe, and specifically not leave Liverpool.

Diaz’s mind would therefore need changing about Saudi, but we have seen that this is possible, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson all originally saying no to Saudi before changing their mind.

The Saudi Pro League isn’t standing still and is preparing to have another big summer window, to build on the signing of Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

If the quality of players and footballing infrastructure in Saudi catches up with their ambition, it’s possible that more big names could be convinced to make the move as the league’s standing grows.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah replacement: Seven top-class attackers Liverpool could sign as contract D-Day looms

IN FOCUS: Luis Diaz’s impressive season so far