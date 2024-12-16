Liverpool star Andy Robertson is the weak link in Arne Slot’s side, according to one pundit, while we can confirm the Reds are keen to sign a new left-back.

The Scottish international received a red card in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw to Fulham at Anfield on Saturday – a missed opportunity for Slot’s team to go further clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Robertson, 30, made an error at the back and brought down Harry Wilson. The foul was deemed to be a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity by the referee and VAR, and was sent off after 17 minutes.

Dave Henrick of AnfieldIndex said following the game that Robertson is a ‘liability’ for Liverpool and hasn’t been at his best for a long time.

“He’s been between poor and c*** every single week for two and a half years now. The [Andreas Pereira] goal? Entirely his fault. A left-back defending the back post like that… it’s unforgivable.”

On the red card, Hendrick added: “He’s a liability. A simple first touch, and he makes a hash of it. The last man challenge and red card summed it up — he’s been poor for far too long.”

Co-presenter on the Post-Match Raw podcast Karl Matchett also felt Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a poor performance against Fulham. “Robertson had a horror 15 minutes, but Trent wasn’t much better,” he said. “His passing wasn’t diligent, and his set pieces were shocking.”

Liverpool plot move for Bournemouth star – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are keen to sign a new left-back who can compete with Robertson for a starting spot, and sporting director Richard Hughes has already begun looking at targets ahead of the January window.

As we exclusively revealed last week, the Reds are big admirers of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez. They view the 21-year-old as someone who could turn into a world-class player in the future.

The Cherries are well aware of the interest in Kerkez from Liverpool, while Manchester United are also admirers of his.

They will demand a minimum of £40million for his sale in January and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to spend that much this winter.

Another left-back who’s been linked is Fulham’s Antonee Robinson. He put in an excellent performance at Anfield on Saturday and has been solid for the Cottagers all season.

The former Everton man has fueled the rumours by liking comments on Instagram under his latest post. One said “Sign for us [Liverpool] fella,” and the other: “Anfield suits you”. He has since unliked the comments.

Robinson is an important player for Fulham and they are under no pressure to sell him, given he’s under contract until 2028. However, he is a name to keep an eye on.

Liverpool round-up: New winger eyed / Joao Pedro wanted

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who is also a target for Newcastle United.

It’s claimed that the Reds have ‘joined the race’ for the PSV star. The report states Liverpool are believed to be in a better financial position than Newcastle.

That could apparently be crucial, given the €60million (£49.9m/$63m) PSV want for Bakayoko.

In other news, Liverpool and Arsenal are both ‘planning to make an offer’ for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, of between €55-65million (£46-54m.

At Liverpool, it’s believed Pedro can become an elite forward under Arne Slot, ‘especially if a key attacker leaves next summer’.

The report suggests Brighton will ask for €70million (£58.2/$73.5m) so both of the potential offers may well be taken under consideration.

