Liverpool star ‘travels to Barcelona’ as ‘shock’ exit that’ll give Arne Slot a problem gathers pace

Major changes will occur at Liverpool over the summer with Arne Slot set to replace Jurgen Klopp and players expected to follow their manager out the exit door.

Liverpool plan to back Slot in the transfer window but will also offload stars who aren’t part of his long-term plans, so their squad could look very different next term.

Thiago Alcantara, Adrian and Joel Matip are set to leave when their contracts expire at the end of June, with decisions on their future already made.

However, some more important players could also leave Anfield in the coming weeks and reports linking Darwin Nunez with a ‘shock’ move to Barcelona are gathering pace.

The Uruguayan international joined the Reds in 2022 for a club-record fee of £85m. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, he has never lived up to his huge price tag.

Nunez has missed the second-most big chances (26) of all Premier League players this season and has only scored 11 goals. The Liverpool fans know he has talent, but are beginning to get frustrated by his lack of output.

Darwin Nunez spotted in Barcelona

Speculation has been growing in recent days that Barcelona could lodge an offer for Nunez in the summer – although they’ll likely have to sell players before being able to afford his price tag.

Xavi is keen to bring in a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the 35-year-old striker expected to leave the Camp Nou.

Nunez added fuel to the rumours earlier this week when he deleted all of his Liverpool-related images on Instagram, a tactic used by Dejan Lovren before he left Liverpool in 2020.

Now, as noted by Spanish outlet sport, Nunez has been in Barcelona this week. He didn’t try to hide it, either, and reposted an Instagram story of him and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo together.

The pair are teammates in the Uruguay national team, but the timing of this post has certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Despite Nunez’s hot and cold form this season, he remains a key player for Liverpool and has made 34 Premier League appearances this season.

His potential departure would leave a void in the Reds’ squad and Slot would be tasked with signing a new striker soon after he walks in the door – which is never an easy task.

Liverpool certainly won’t allow their record signing to leave for a cheap fee given he’s under contract until 2028, so it will be interesting to see how much Barca are willing to pay for him.

