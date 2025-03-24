Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa hasn’t had the impact many thought he would when he joined from Juventus, and speculation is rife that he could be on the move this summer – now his father now provided a significant update on his future amid links to a new Serie A suitor.

The Italian international, who was considered one of the world’s best players only a few years ago, has struggled with injuries since his arrival at Anfield, limiting his playing time.

And even when fit, Chiesa has found it difficult to get minutes under Arne Slot, with Liverpool’s main man Mo Salah ahead of him in the pecking order and filling his position.

Recent reports have claimed that Arne Slot is willing to offload the 27-year-old and Serie A clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation.

However, in an interview with Tuttosport, Chiesa’s father, Enrico, who was an Italian international himself, has insisted that the winger is focused on nothing but Liverpool at the moment.

“I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool,” Enrico said. “We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool.”

“He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer I told him what I have been telling him since he was little. Because, in reality, until he was 15 he didn’t play often and when he asked me ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

Arne Slot ‘unconvinced’ by Federico Chiesa – report

Chiesa has played just 25 minutes of Premier League football this season and is yet to start a single match, due to a combination injuries and competition for a place in the starting XI.

The Italian did make an impressive 16-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, in which he scored a late goal, but he was unable to change the result as the Reds lost 2-1.

As mentioned, there has been plenty of speculation about Chiesa recently. A report from Calciomercato claimed earlier this week that Liverpool have made the early decision to cut Chiesa adrift in the summer. It’s claimed that Chiesa has ‘never convinced’ head coach Slot and he has green lit his departure.

The report states that Liverpool could open up to the idea of sending Chiesa out on loan. Napoli manager Antonio Conte is said to ‘appreciate’ him, suggesting the Serie A side could make a move.

Napoli sold winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in January – so Chiesa could potentially be brought in to replace him.

But despite the rumours, Chiesa does seem to be focused on reigniting his career with Liverpool, according to his father at least. If Mo Salah leaves this summer, he could be given more opportunities to play next term.

