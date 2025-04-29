Several Liverpool stars could leave as they prepare to strengthen in multiple positions this summer, with Harvey Elliott among the potential departees, TEAMtalk understands.

The versatile 22-year-old is highly rated at Anfield but hasn’t started a Premier League game under Arne Slot, albeit he has had injuries to contend with.

TEAMtalk understands that several clubs are attentive to Elliott’s situation. Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund both appreciate Elliot, although the latter will prioritise talks for Carney Chukwuemeka first.

Nothing is advanced with any suitor yet. Liverpool are happy to have Elliott as part of the squad but there is a possibility of him pursuing an exit this summer as he looks to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. For the right price, likely in excess of £45m, Liverpool may engage.

Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate is another player to keep an eye on. As we reported on April 25, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the defender. Saudi clubs are also alert to Konate’s situation. He has also been discussed by Real Madrid, although the LaLiga club are yet to decide if they move for a centre-back. If they do so, Dean Huijsen could be one to watch, which is why Premier League clubs want a fast deal. Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are the three to watch, while Spurs and Newcastle have also enquired in what is still an open race.

Konate’s contract expires in 2026 and if Liverpool are unable to convince him to sign an extension, they will need to decide whether to consider offers rather than letting his contract run down.

Liverpool may listen to offers for Diaz, Tsimikas…

Luis Diaz has been linked with moves away from Liverpool and TEAMtalk understands that Al-Nassr are admirers of his.

Diaz’ contract is valid until 2027, so Liverpool are under less pressure. But a switch to Saudi could also be a possibility for Diaz.

A sizeable bid could convince Liverpool to sell Diaz this summer and that would then leave them in a position where theyy may look to sign a new left-winger to replace him.

In terms of other potential departures, Newcastle are interested in Jarell Quansah, who almost joined Newcastle last summer with Anthony Gordon going the other way. In the end, Newcastle were able to raise other sales and satisfy the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

There may also be a possibility of Liverpool listening to offers for back-up left-back Kostas Tsimikas. He is a valued player but if he decides he wants to leave to play regular football and the Reds sign Milos Kerkez, Tsimikas’ may fall down the pecking order.

Meanwhile, back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also generating interest and Liverpool will allow him to leave should he askfor an exit, respecting the fact he wants regular minutes.

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Kelleher’s situation as they consider Illan Meslier’s role and potentially future. Newcastle have also been linked, although their top goalkeeper target is still Burnley’s James Trafford.

Leicester City could also be a team to watch for Kelleher as they are braced for offers for Mads Hermansen following their relegation and could therefore be in the market for a new shot-stopper.

