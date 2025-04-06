Liverpool starter told to ‘RETIRE’ after dismal display vs Fulham that proves he is ‘finished’

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday and left-back Andy Robertson has received a furious backlash on social media for a shoddy performance.

The Scotland international has been in the firing line a lot this season, with pundits and supporters often claiming that he’s well past his best at the age of 31.

Robertson made a huge error just before Alex Iwobi put Fulham 2-1 up in the 32nd minute, with an attempted pass falling straight to the former Everton man.

Supporters didn’t mince their words on X, with one adamant that it is time for Robertson to ‘retire’.

“@rodrigolyra__ wrote on X: “Time for 26 to retire what the f*ck”. A different post from @Steve_Labile said: “Robo needs to learn Arabic fast”.

Angry Reds fan @ThiagoKop posted: “Robertson take your medal at the end of the season and pack your bags please”.

@LFC_000 posted: “Andy Robertson is absolutely dogs**t,” and @Aidan_1874 wrote: “Robertson is finished”.

READ MORE: Everton make ‘enquiry’ for former Arne Slot favourite as Chelsea eye move for classy defender

Liverpool have already chosen Robertson’s replacement

Liverpool are already looking at potential left-back signings, with Arne Slot seemingly in agreement that a Robertson successor will be a priority this summer.

Interestingly, Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who performed well for the Cottagers today, is one of the names believed to be on their radar.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news last in September last year that Bournemouth star Kerkez is admired by Liverpool and sources have now revealed they are extremely well placed to bring him to Anfield with the player now feeling ready for a move to a big club.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that Kerkez is Liverpool’s TOP target for the left-back position is Kerkez.

Sources state that the talented 21-year-old feels he is ready to join a club fighting for titles and a move to Liverpool would be hard for him to turn down. However, Bournemouth won’t make things easy for the Reds.

Bournemouth will demand £45m for Kerkez this summer. They are well aware of Liverpool’s interest and will not accept any lower bids.

This could be a stumbling block for Liverpool but they do have the money and PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) wiggle room.

Kerkez has played a huge role in the Cherries successful season under Andoni Iraola, which sees them sit 10th in the Premier League table – eight points outside the top four.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Signings of the Season: Liverpool, Real Madrid target surges second

Latest Liverpool news: ‘Bid’ for Real Madrid star, Chiesa exit claims

🔴 Liverpool told to ‘expect news’ with record-shattering bid lodged to Real Madrid – report

🔴 Chiesa Liverpool exit claims addressed as expert reveals star’s thoughts on moves to four clubs

🔴 Liverpool plot game-changing triple signing as Slot plans for life after three Klopp favourites

🔴 Slot stunned by Michael Owen as Liverpool boss tag-teams with Van Dijk over Reds title slur

Liverpool quiz: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024