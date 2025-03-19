Liverpool want to keep Ibrahima Konate but his contract situation has attracted interest from at least two European clubs, and TEAMtalk can reveal the chances of a potential exit.

The Reds’ focus at the moment is on negotiating new deals for Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, who are all set to be out of contract in June.

However, there is also uncertainty surrounding Konate, as his Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2026, and negotiations over an extension are ongoing without an agreement.

TEAMtalk understands that several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, are alert to Konate’s situation and could come in for him this summer.

PSG were linked with Konate last summer, too, although sources downplayed the chances of him leaving Anfield at that time.

As we have previously reported, Real Madrid would like to sign a new centre-back this summer and Konate is being evaluated, along with the likes of Dean Huijsen, Cristian Romero, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonathan Tah.

Liverpool want to keep Konate and would prefer to clarify his future before the summer window opens.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal looking into explosive swoop for £37.5m Liverpool forward

Liverpool offered Ibrahima Konate a new deal last year

TEAMtalk can confirm that Liverpool offered Konate a contract extension last year and it has become a starting point for talks.

Liverpool have not set a price tag for Konate since they don’t want to sell, but suitors believe in excess of £50m would be required the Reds paid £36m for the centre-back in 2021.

The situation is certainly not as clear cut as a summer sale or an extension beforehand. Liverpool have shown with Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold that they will let contracts run down while still negotiating, even though it’s not an ideal situation to be in.

Liverpool are still engaging with the 25-year-old over a new deal. They view Konate as an important player.

Konate has made 23 Premier League appearances this season. In those games he’s helped his team to keep an impressive 10 clean sheets, and scored one goal.

When asked about interest from PSG and Real Madrid in an interview in February, Konate said: “To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering!

“Now I’m focusing on this season, giving it my all and I’ll let my agents take care of the rest.”

DON’T MISS: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Liverpool quiz: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-24