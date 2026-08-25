Stefan Bajcetic is a contender to leave Liverpool in the final days of the window, with a move back to his former club on the cards if one condition is met, while another fringe player has departed Merseyside on his fifth loan in a move that signals the end of his Anfield career.

The Reds brought in the Spain Under-21 midfielder in a December 2020 swoop from Celta Vigo when the Reds paid the LaLiga side £224,000 to prise the then 16-year-old out of their academy.

And after making 19 appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the 2022/23 season, Bajcetic looked set for a long and successful career at Anfield, with Liverpool also rewarding his progress with a new long-term deal as a mark of his progress.

However, that was as good as it was going to get for Bajcetic at Anfield and, after a series of niggling injuries, the player has been loaned out twice by the Reds; playing for both Red Bull Salzburg and then Las Palmas in the 2024/25 campaign.

Now, without a single appearance for Liverpool since May 2024, the 21-year-old could be set for another move away from Anfield – and this time on a permanent basis.

Per reports from the reliable Faro de Vigo, Bajcetic has emerged as a leading target for his former club, with talks having taken place over a return back to Celta, some six years after leaving the club for Anfield.

They claim Bajcetic is “closer than ever to returning home” as the club “wants him back”, though there is a major caveat to that proposal before it becomes a reality.

And per Faro de Vigo, Celta will need Liverpool to terminate the final year of Bajcetic’s contract at Anfield if the move back to the LaLiga side is to go through.

It’s suggested Liverpool could give the move serious thought, knowing they are unlikely to recoup much in the way of a serious fee themselves and could grant the request by inserting a future sell-on clause into Bajcetic’s exit, if the Merseysiders go down that route.

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Liverpool bid farewell to Calvin Ramsay (once again)

With new boss Andoni Iraola streamlining his squad and ridding the Reds of any deadwood, Liverpool have also confirmed that little-seen full-back Calvin Ramsay has also departed Anfield.

Signed in a £4.2m move from Aberdeen in June 2022, Ramsay was brought to Merseyside to provide cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

However, having made just four appearances for the Reds over that time, the once-capped Scotland international was never seen as up to the task of reaching the heights needed to play for Liverpool’s first team.

He has since been loaned out to the likes of Preston, Bolton, Wigan and, last season, Kilmarnock, though has only managed 26 appearances across all those spells, the most productive being the 12 he made for the Latics across the 2024/25 campaign.

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Now Liverpool have confirmed that Ramsay, now 21, has been allowed to join St Mirren on a season-long loan.

Given he is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, the move signals the end of the player’s career on Merseyside.

The Scottish Premiership side has brought in Ramsay on a season’s loan, though the deal does not contain any option to make the move permanent at this stage.

That could, of course, change if Ramsay impresses, and the full-back will hope he can use his time in Paisley to get his once-promising career back on track after his hugely disappointing spell on Merseyside.