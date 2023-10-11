Stefan Bajcetic: Liverpool insider gives update on loan talk for player Klopp absolutely loves

Liverpool reporter Neil Jones has given an update on the continued absence of highly-rated Reds midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, amid reports of a potential loan exit.

The talented 18-year-old made an outstanding impression when being called up to the first team last season, but a plethora of ins and outs from Jurgen Klopp’s engine room over the summer means it might be tougher for the Spaniard to get the game time he wants.

That has led to talk of the player potentially being loaned out to get more time on the pitch, although Jones has revealed that he expects the player to remain at Anfield and try and force his way into Klopp’s plans when he has overcome his fitness issues.

Discussing the Bajcetic exit rumours, Jones told the Daily Briefing: “Stefan Bajcetic’s situation for now is clear; he needs to get back to full fitness and then go from there. He’s suffered a calf issue after making his long-awaited return from an adductor problem, and is going to be sidelined until after the international break.

“At 18 (he turns 19 later this month), Liverpool were prepared for such bumps in the road. Bajcetic was promoted swiftly to the first team last season and there was always the risk that the extra intensity, coupled with his own natural physical development, would cause injury and fitness issues. There is no great concern at Kirkby, it is seen as pretty standard for a young, up and coming player.

“In terms of a loan, I’d be surprised. Bajcetic is a player who is very highly thought of, and one who has the natural skillset to flourish in this version of Liverpool. He is technically good, has a good defensive instinct and plays with confidence and conviction.

“He was given a lot of responsibility in a struggling side last season, and there is a lot of excitement as to what he might be able to bring to a more cohesive outfit going forward. Allowing him to leave on loan in January would not make a great deal of sense in that regard.”

READ MORE: Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Bajcetic still part of Klopp thinking

That news will certainly be welcomed by Reds fans, given the impression Bajcetic made when called upon by Klopp last season.

The teenager played way beyond his years despite Liverpool‘s midfield issues, problems that prompted the German to bring in four new players for his engine room over the summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch are all the midfield mix along with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

That means getting minutes in Klopp’s first-choice midfield will be tough, although Bajcetic knows he at least has the German in his corner going forward.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ‘first in queue’ to sign elite Brazilian as Klopp is told €35m star is ‘definitely leaving’