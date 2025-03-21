Liverpool target bargain signing of Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands centre-back partner

Liverpool are interested in signing Stefan de Vrij in the summer transfer window, according to a report in the Italian media, but TEAMtalk analyses why it is unlikely that Arne Slot will bring the Inter Milan centre-back to Anfield.

With Virgil van Dijk out of contract at the end of the season and Ibrahima Konate on the radar of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window. With a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, the Reds are very likely to win the title, but manager Arne Slot is also aware that he will need to reinforce his squad for next season, as Arsenal will remain challengers and Manchester City will come back stronger.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are keen on signing De Vrij in the summer transfer window.

De Vrij is out of contract at defending Italian champions Inter at the end of the season, although the club have the option to extend it by another year.

However, it does not look as though the Netherlands international centre-back will stay with the Nerazzurri for the long term and will leave as a free agent this summer.

Furthermore, De Vrij’s annual salary at Inter is around €3.8million (£3.18m, $4.12m), which has been described as “an affordable figure” for Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders are said to view the 33-year-old centre-back “as an unbeatable transfer opportunity”.

According to TuttoJuve, De Vrij’s experience of playing at elite level in Europe and his defensive solidity make him “a perfect fit for Arne Slot’s scheme”.

De Vrij has won Serie A twice with Inter and also helped the Italian club reach the final of the Europa League in 2020 and the Champions League final in 2023.

The veteran defender has been a part of the Netherlands team since 2012 and plays with Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk at international level as well.

In fact, Van Dijk and De Vrij played every minute of the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 campaign.

“De Vrij would bring leadership and quality on the ball, qualities that have been fundamental to the Reds’ defence under Van Dijk in recent years,” adds TuttoJuve.

READ MORE

🔴 Mo Salah breaks down in tears as major new transfer link ignites after Liverpool exit

🔴 Truths revealed amid claims Van Dijk will commit ‘ultimate Liverpool betrayal’ to join Euro powerhouse

Why Liverpool are unlikely to sign Stefan de Vrij

There is no doubt that De Vrij has been a very good centre-back over the years and has been a key figure for Inter and the Netherlands.

Although the Dutchman is still a very good player and has made 33 appearances this season, he is 33 now.

Van Dijk himself is 33, so it would not make much sense for Liverpool to release him on a free transfer only to sign another player of the same age to replace him.

If the Merseyside club are not able to agree on a new deal with Van Dijk, then it is very likely that they will bring in a younger centre-back.

Latest Liverpool news: Mo Salah exit, Julian Alvarez truth

Like Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

With no new deal in place, there is a distinct possibility that the Egyptian forward will leave.

A report has revealed that LaLiga giants Barcelona are keen on signing Salahon a free transfer this summer.

Former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

There have been reports that the Reds are planning a club-record bid for the Argentina international striker, but TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are not planning any move for Alvarez at the moment.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have reportedly hatched a plan to stop Liverpool from signing Alexander Isak.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?