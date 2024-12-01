Liverpool ‘step up’ bid to sign Szoboszlai ally before Man Utd as price tag emerges

Liverpool have ramped up their efforts to land Milos Kerkez amid a transfer battle with Manchester United for the 21-year-old, it has been claimed.

The latest reports state that Liverpool first set their sights on Kerkez in the summer and are determined to sign him at some stage in 2025. Arne Slot’s side are ‘understood to be stepping up their interest’ in the Bournemouth star after he left their scouts hugely impressed in recent months.

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has requested the signing of a new left wing-back who can fit his system, and Kerkez is among his top targets.

But the report, which comes from CaughtOffside, suggests United are at risk of missing out on Kerkez to fierce rivals Liverpool.

Liverpool and United have been told it will cost £40million (€48.1m / $51m) to sign the Hungarian, who plays with Anfield star Dominik Szoboszlai at international level. That represents great value for money for a young player who is already shining in the Premier League and has a very bright future ahead of him.

The report adds that Kerkez’s brilliant form has also ‘caught the eye’ of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund. At this stage, though, Liverpool and United are leading the charge for his signature.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is another left-back Liverpool are considering as they hunt for Andy Robertson’s successor. But Ait-Nouri will cost £50-60m (up to €72.2m / $76.4m) to sign from Wolverhampton Wanderers, which makes Kerkez a more attractive option.

Liverpool, Man Utd both want Milos Kerkez

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Monday that Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi are both concrete targets for Liverpool after Slot identified left-back and central midfield as areas which need bolstering.

However, Liverpool chiefs might only sanction a move for one of those two players in January.

This latest report backs up TEAMtalk’s information that Kerkez will cost at least £40m to snare from Bournemouth.

There are several other left-backs on Amorim’s radar in case Kerkez heads to Liverpool. Signing Alphonso Davies on a free transfer from Bayern Munich is a dream for the United hierarchy, but it will be tough to stop him from heading to Real Madrid.

United also possess a buy-back clause on Alvaro Fernandez Carreras after selling him to Benfica. Carreras’ exciting displays in Portugal have resulted in United strongly considering his return to Old Trafford.

Van Dijk update; second big transfer tussle

Meanwhile, former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly trying to convince Virgil van Dijk to stay at Liverpool.

Koeman is now in charge of the Dutch national team and has told Van Dijk he wants the centre-back to remain captain for the 2026 World Cup.

Koeman has told Van Dijk he must continue playing at the top level, setting up a potential contract extension at Liverpool.

Kerkez is not the only player Liverpool and United could fight for. Reports state United sent scouts to watch Liverpool striker target Omar Marmoush in midweek.

Marmoush staked his claim for a big move to United by registering a goal and assist as Eintracht Frankfurt beat FC Midtjylland 2-1 in the Europa League.

United now hope to barge Liverpool aside and put themselves at the front of the queue for the €60m-rated Egyptian.

