Liverpool legend backs Plan B manager appointment despite FSG already set on Slot replacement

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has backed his old club to turn to a top Premier League manager if they decide against replacing Arne Slot with Xabi Alonso this summer, despite that continuing to be the likeliest outcome.

Slot is facing the sack, just a year on from guiding the club to the Premier League title, after a disastrous domestic campaign that sees the Anfield outfit currently battling to secure the final Champions League spot for next season.

Liverpool currently sit in fifth spot, four points ahead of Chelsea, Brentford and Bournemouth, ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton. However, victory over the Toffees would stretch that lead to seven and should be enough to guarantee the club’s seat at the top table of European football again.

That might not be enough for Slot to retain his position, however, especially with Reds legend Alonso available and waiting in the wings for his chance to return to Merseyside.

Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid in January, has long been considered the favourite to replace Slot, but Nicol could see his former club going in a different route if things don’t quite go to plan with the Spaniard.

Our sources have revealed how Slot is now facing a six-game audition to save his job, starting with Sunday’s massive Everton clash, but Alonso is not the only option who will be available to Liverpool come the summer following recent events at a Premier League rival.

Andoni Iraola announced last week that he will be leaving Bournemouth at the end of the season, with the Spaniard highly respected for the job he has done on the south coast, not to mention the stylish brand of football his sides play.

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Nicol flip-flopping over Alonso appointment

And now Nicol claims Iraola would be an excellent choice to take over from Slot, despite admitting that Alonso is still likely to be handed the Anfield hotseat.

Nicol, who made 468 appearances for the Reds, has flip-flopped on the possibility of Alonso joining over the course of the season, having not been totally convinced by his stint at Real.

Nevertheless, when asked to pick his Liverpool manager for next season between Slot, Alonso and Iraola on ESPN FC, Nicol admitted that he would have ‘absolutely no problem’ with the Reds taking the latter.

“I like Iraola. I like the way his Bournemouth play the game,” he said.

“Under normal circumstances I would’ve said Alonso. But he absolutely bombed at Real Madrid and you have to take that into consideration.

“However, I don’t think that FSG, if Arne Slot is not going to be there at the start of the season, I don’t see how FSG don’t go with Alonso. So, I’m going to go Alonso I think, ultimately.

“If something happened with Alonso and he didn’t want it, or they weren’t keen with what happened at Real Madrid, I’d have absolutely no problem with Andoni Iraola next season.”

However, not everyone thinks sacking Slot would be the right move for Liverpool, with former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane offering a shock defence of the Dutchman.