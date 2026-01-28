Steven Gerrard has hit out at Liverpool manager Arne Slot for his comments before the Champions League game against Qarabag, as TEAMtalk reveals what the Anfield legend has told the Merseyside club’s hierarchy about replacing him.

Liverpool dispatched Qarabag with ease at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday, but doubts on the future of manager Arne Slot remain, especially with the Merseyside outfit out of the running for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds won the Premier League title last season as early as late April, which was addressed by Slot on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League game against Qarabag.

Slot said: “This is not going to be a popular opinion, but maybe the reason we won the league last season is that we had to play Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, because they beat us and we had every time a [full] week to prepare for our next game.

“Maybe that helped us. Every manager is aware that the bigger squad you have, the better equipped you are for so many games.”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard responded to those comments from Slot on TNT Sports on Wednesday ahead of the game against Qarabag, and the former England international midfielder did not pull any punches.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I can understand the fans being frustrated on the back of that interview for the simple reason is they were 15 points clear.

“In my opinion, they had the league wrapped up by that point.

“To sort of say that helped them is a body blow for the fans really, because the fans have been on the journey, they pay good money to follow the team in the Champions League games.

“The frustration and the emotion of going out of the Champions League, for a player or a fan, it hurts. It kills you.

“To sort of say that went and helped you when you are already 15 points clear, you can understand the frustrations.”

Steven Gerrard ready to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool – sources

Sources have told us that Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are reluctant to sack Slot as the manager midway through the season, but they are open to a change in the summer of 2026.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool have already made informal contacts with Xabi Alonso, who is without a managerial role at the moment following his departure as the Real Madrid manager earlier this month.

Sources have intimated to us that Gerrard has informed the Liverpool hierarchy that he is ready to step in as a stop-gap should they decide to sack Slot during the season.

We understand that the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager believes that his intimate knowledge of Liverpool could help the team in the short term until the Reds find a permanent solution, if indeed they decide to pull the trigger and get rid of Slot.

