Gerrard demands Slot make one big change in Liverpool’s next match – ‘he has to’

Steven Gerrard has urged Arne Slot to make one critical change in Liverpool’s next encounter with Wolves, which is just days away, though recent history suggests the Reds boss won’t listen.

Liverpool have the chance to avenge their humbling defeat to Wolves on Friday night when visiting Molineux once again.

The Reds will travel back down to the midlands for their FA Cup fifth round clash. A much-improved display will be required if Liverpool are to advance.

And according to club legend, Steven Gerrard, the first step Slot should take to ensuring his side play better is dropping Cody Gakpo for Rio Ngumoha.

That is a change a large section of the Liverpool fanbase have been calling for for quite some time. Thus far, Slot has resisted.

“For 65 minutes Liverpool were desperate, really poor, didn’t create enough, didn’t play at the right speed or the right tempo, didn’t have enough quality,” Gerrard told TNT Sports in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s defeat.

“He (Slot) has to start Ngumoha now. He has to start him because he’s coming on and he’s doing more in a short cameo in a short space of time than Gakpo’s doing in 65, 70 minutes.

“He deserves to start now. He’s got to start the kid on Friday night [in the FA Cup].”

During his brief cameo a fortnight ago against Nottingham Forest, Ngumoha caused the opposition all manner of problems and was the spark that produced Alexis Mac Allister’s disallowed goal.

He again looked bright and dangerous when coming off the bench against Wolves, with the youngster almost immediately curling a shot that Jose Sa expertly pushed on to the post with a superb fingertip save.

You’d think the FA Cup would provide Slot with a prime opportunity to rotate and finally give Ngumoha a chance from the off.

However, that sentiment also rang true in the fourth round tie with Brighton, and to the surprise of many, Slot selected Alisson Becker between the sticks instead of drafting in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

That snub is part of the reason why Mamardashvili is now giving serious consideration to handing in a transfer request.

And with Slot desperate to win a trophy to salvage what’s so far been a shambolic season at Anfield, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if he goes with what he perceives to be his strongest eleven once again on Friday night.

If that’s the case, it’ll be Gakpo on the left once more, and Ngumoha kicking his heels on the bench.

