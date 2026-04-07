Steven Gerrard names elite Salah replacement Liverpool HAVE to secure as trio of signings tipped to save Slot

Steven Gerrard has revealed the player he believes is the perfect replacement for Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, while three summer signings are being tipped to save Arne Slot’s job at Anfield.

The Reds are gearing up for another huge Merseyside goodbye, just two years on from Jurgen Klopp’s emotional exit, with Salah announcing last month that his nine-year stay would be coming to an end this summer.

All thoughts have now turned to who will fill Salah’s legendary boots at Liverpool, and Gerrard knows exactly who he wants – and would even welcome former Reds winger Luis Diaz back to Anfield.

Gerrard urges FSG to secure sensational Olise deal

While Diaz notched Bayern’s opener in their impressive 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, it’s Olise who Gerrard feels is perfect to slot in as Salah’s replacement.

The former Crystal Palace attacker provided the assist for Harry Kane to put Bayern 2-0 up at the Bernabeu and impressed again after a stunning season with the Bavarian giants.

Indeed, the France international has scored 16 goals and recorded an extraordinary 29 assists in 41 games for Bayern in all competitions this season.

And, speaking to TNT Sports, Gerrard was asked if he’d have Olise at Liverpool, to which he responded: “All day long. But the problem is, why would he leave Bayern Munich?

“Big club, they’re challenging for the big honours, probably the strongest Bayern Munich team we’ve seen for a while.

“He’s about to take the World Cup by storm come the summer, he looks like a really happy kid, settled… I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

“But yes, I would love him at Liverpool, and you know what? I wouldn’t mind Diaz back as well.”

Gerrard, who also spoke to talkSPORT earlier on Tuesday, expanded on why he believes Olise is a strong fit for the Reds.

The Anfield legend said: “I think the concern, if you’re trying to replace Salah, in terms of like, for like, I think there’s very few out there that you can go and grab.

“Olise would be one, I would say, but I don’t think he’d be available, but from experience, being around Liverpool as a player, and also since I’ve left, Liverpool’s recruitment team will have different options, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll look for a like-for-like.

“When we had to replace [Sadio] Mane, for example, we went for [Luis] Diaz, who’s slightly different, or when [Luis] Suarez has left, they’ve had different types of options to try and replace the players.

“But Liverpool have got a fantastic record of replacing top players that have gone before, so I’ve got every confidence from a recruitment point of view that they’ll have different types of options, not necessarily a like-for-like.

“One thing is for certain, they have to try and replace some kind of his goal involvement in terms of goals and assists, which is extremely difficult because he’s been incredible for Liverpool for many years.”

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Three major signings to save Slot

Arne Slot has been told how three signings in key positions can save his job, amid continued speculation that the Dutchman is facing the sack.

Despite guiding the club to Premier League glory last season, a disastrous domestic campaign this time around has led to continued rumours over returns for club legends Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp.

The mauling by Manchester City in the FA Cup has only heightened the speculation over Slot‘s future ahead of the Champions League clash with PSG on Wednesday evening, although former Everton and England defender Phil Jagielka has explained how Slot could convince Liverpool bosses to keep him in charge.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Jagielka believes two centre-back signings, plus a new forward, could be transformational for Slot.

“If Arne Slot walked in there and said, ‘give me next season,’ he says, ‘give me a centre-half or two, give me a strike force that is fit, and you will see a different team.’

“Whether that will make a difference or not [for FSG]… but I think that is what he will argue,” Jagielka said.

“They should have got a centre-half in the summer and didn’t. They have not had [Alexander] Isak; OK, he wasn’t playing great before he got injured, but they have not had him.

“Obviously, we know the news that [Mohamed] Salah won’t be there next season, so that could be a slightly different formation, or maybe a bit less of a headache of how to play him.

“I think if you are Arne Slot and are going in to speak to your board, that is how you sell, I won’t say the dream, but you say sign me three players, a couple of defenders and maybe another forward option, and he’d probably back himself.

“He might class himself as being a bit unlucky or naive not getting another defender, but they are two positions where they have struggled.”

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Liverpool targeting top Serie A talent

TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool’s interest in signing highly-rated young defender Marco Palestra this summer, although they are not alone in their admiration for the player.

The 21-year-old Italy international right-back, who can also operate effectively on the left flank, is currently impressing on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta.

Palestra has been a consistent starter for the Rossoblu, showcasing defensive solidity and strong attacking contributions to boost his already growing reputation.

However, Atalanta, renowned for developing and profiting from young talent, currently hold firm control over his future

Indeed, sources suggest the Bergamo club value their academy product at a minimum of €45million (£39.2m / $52m), viewing him as a potential long-term asset or a high-value sale.

While they may prefer to reintegrate him into their squad, the volume of interest could prompt a departure – if the offer is right.

Premier League clubs have shown particular enthusiasm, with Liverpool tracking him closely, seeing the versatile full-back as both squad depth and a long-term solution.

Newcastle United have dispatched scouts with the future of Tino Livramento uncertain, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have all monitored his progress at various stages.

In Serie A, domestic rivals are equally keen, with Inter Milan and Juventus both in the mix, although Atalanta appear reluctant to sell to direct rivals.

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More Liverpool news: Alonso arrival boost; chase for Brazilian

Xabi Alonso is preparing for a return to management this summer, with sources close to the Spaniard confirming to TEAMtalk that he is ready to step back into the dugout, as pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot ramps up.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have reportedly already had a meeting with the agents of a midfielder who looks like he could soon be playing for a Championship side, putting them ahead of rivals Manchester United.

Finally, Liverpool are competing with Paris Saint-Germain and Parma for the capture of a Brazilian sensation, according to a report, with the cost of the operation having been revealed.