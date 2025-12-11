Anfield legend Steven Gerrard has given his verdict on the performance of Liverpool target Rodrygo for Real Madrid in the Champions League game against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, with the local media also raving about the Brazil international winger.

Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Man City in the League Stage of Europe’s premier club competition, but the performance of Xabi Alonso’s side was much better than in previous games. Rodrygo was arguably the best player for the Spanish and European giants and justified Liverpool’s interest in him.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 2 that Liverpool have held “positive exploratory talks” with “Rodrygo’s representatives” in recent days.

While Madrid would prefer to keep the 24-year-old until the end of the season, Los Blancos would be receptive to an offer of €80-90million (up to £78.6m, $105m) in the January transfer window.

On Wednesday, though, Rodrygo demonstrated why Madrid manager Xabi Alonso needs to play him more often and why Liverpool are so keen on him.

Rodrygo started on the right wing for Madrid in a 4-4-2 formation against Man City and scored the opening goal of the night in the 28th minute.

The 24-year-old was a constant threat for the Man City defenders, with his running, dribbling and link-up play a joy to behold.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was following the match for TNT Sports, and the former England international midfielder was hugely impressed with the performance of Rodrygo.

While praising Man City left-back Nico O’Reilly after the match, Gerrard noted that Rodrygo was “magnificent”.

Gerrard told TNT Sports: “I thought he (O’Reilly) played well beyond his years. He showed great composure and defended really well at the right times.

“Rodrygo was magnificent tonight, but for a young kid, he handled both Vinicius and Rodrygo when he had to.”

Against Man City, Rodrygo took two shots, played five key passes, and had a pass accuracy of 73.3%, according to WhoScored.

The Brazil international winger also took 57 touches of the ball, won three dribbles, made one interception, and put in six crosses.

READ NEXT 🔴 Which club should Rodrygo join if he leaves Real Madrid: Liverpool, Arsenal or someone else?

What Real Madrid media and Pep Guardiola said about Rodrygo

The goal against Man City was Rodrygo’s first after 32 matches for Madrid and his fifth against the Premier League club.

After the match, Man City manager Pep Guardiola raved about Rodrygo, a player that the Cityzens looked at signing in the summer of 2025 as a potential replacement for Savinho (who eventually stayed).

Guardiola told Marca: “It’s not that Real Madrid players just run – they know how to dribble.

“Rodrygo… I told him how good he is. He’s on another level. I’m really happy he’s back from injury. He’s absolutely top class.”

Marca, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication with close ties with the club’s hierarchy, praised Rodrygo in its Player Ratings.

While giving Rodrygo 9 out of 10 for his first-half performance, Marca noted: “Stellar. His best minutes of the season. Unstoppable on every run.

“Appearing with great precision on the dribble, creating numerical superiority.

“He was involved in a counter-attack that ended with a cross from one wing to the other, which Vinicius headed wide.

“He drew a yellow card from Foden, who tripped him from behind.

“A good combination with Gonzalo ended with a cross that went over the bar. A spectacular finish for the goal, placing his low, driven shot perfectly inside the post.”

Giving Rodrygo a final rating of 8, Marca observed about his second-half performance: “He remained very active and very skillful on the ball, constantly posing a threat.

“A spectacular display of cuts, feints, and dribbles.

“In one of his individual efforts, he delivered a perfect pass to Vinicius, who headed wide.

“His physical condition let him down, and he looked exhausted in the final minutes.”

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Tottenham roadblock, Arsenal regret

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have hit a roadblock in their quest to sign one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best players in 2026, sources have told TEAMtalk.

A Spanish football expert has named the Arsenal player whom Xabi Alonso wanted to sign when he became the Real Madrid manager in the summer of 2025.

And finally, the reason behind Real Madrid’s decision to abandon their chase for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been revealed.