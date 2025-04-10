Liverpool are taking increasing interest in signing Hugo Ekitike this summer with one reliable journalist providing a big update and with their hopes of landing top target Alexander Isak from Newcastle seemingly fading fast.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and looking to win only their second English league crown in the last 35 years – an achievement that goes above and beyond what was expected in Arne Slot’s first season on Merseyside. And while Liverpool suffered only their second Premier League defeat of the campaign last time out at Fulham, they can take another giant leap towards the title with a win against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Slot’s achievement this season is possibly all the more remarkable given he’s done so having not really added to his squad – Federico Chiesa aside – with the Dutchman instead using his first year at the helm to learn more about the strengths and weaknesses of the squad he inherited from the legendary Jurgen Klopp.

Now the Reds boss is ready to really put his stamp down at Anfield and we understand has been given the green light to spend big ahead of what has been described to us as a ‘historical summer’ at the club.

While Slot is keen to strengthen his defence – a new left-back and a centre-half are priority, while a new right-back could be targeted too – Slot is also planning wholesale changes in attack. And the capture of a new No.9 – amid a growing feeling that Darwin Nunez will be allowed to leave – is also high on the agenda.

To that end, Slot is understood to be a huge admirer of Isak, though prising him out of Newcastle will be far from easy.

And while other targets are also being assessed – ranging from Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap – it’s now been claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt’s wiry frontman Ekitike is the man who is storming to the top of their agenda.

According to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, the wiry 6ft 3in frontman is now the striker the Reds are ‘most interested in’ this summer.

In a Q&A in the Mail, the journalist replied: “Hugo Ekitike is the name that pops up the most when I speak to people, so I think it is fair to say he is one to keep a close eye on.

“The France Under 21 star has scored 19 goals and made eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of his age profile and experience – he is playing every week in a top league and has European experience, too.”

Isak hopes fading with Liverpool watching Ekitike closely

With 19 goals in 40 appearances this season, Ekitike boasts many similar attributes to Isak. Noted for his explosive finishing and movement, he has enjoyed an excellent season for club and country this season, including a recent hat-trick for France Under-21s as they trounced their England counterparts.

Currently enjoying the best season of his career, the former PSG man has now racked up 23 goals in 56 games for the Bundesliga side, who on Thursday night face Tottenham in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Indeed, it’s suggested that Liverpool will likely have a close watch on Ekitike on Thursday evening to see how he fares against Premier League opposition.

And with the reliable James Pearce offering up three major reasons why a deal for Isak is looking increasingly unlikely for Liverpool, it is easy to see why a move for Ekitike – who certainly fits the Reds’ age and profile – is suddenly becoming their top attacking priority of the summer.

And while any deal will not come cheap – the striker does not have a clause in his contract and with PSG retaining a 20% sell-on clause, Frankfurt are expected to demand some €80m (£67m, $87m) for him – it is seen as a signing within Liverpool’s reach and considerably cheaper than what Isak could cost.

