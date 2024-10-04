Striker with better record than Kane ‘dreams’ of Liverpool move despite West Ham interest

Eintracht Frankfurt ace Omar Marmoush would rather join Liverpool or Arsenal than potential suitors West Ham United, according to a German reporter.

Marmoush has had a brilliant start to the campaign, with the striker – who can operate anywhere across the forward line – having notched seven goals and five assists in just eight games for Frankfurt so far. Marmoush is top of the German Bundesliga scoring charts, ahead of Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, and this has led to plenty of interest from Premier League clubs.

West Ham have been named as one of the clubs chasing Marmoush’s signature, but Bild journalist Christian Falk thinks the 25-year-old would ideally like to join either Liverpool or Arsenal next.

“West Ham are in need of a young striker and, in the end, their ability to sign Omar Marmoush will come down to a question of money,” he told CaughtOffside.

“Frankfurt are not prepared to sell the player in January, however, and have set a €40-50m (up to £41.9m / US$54.8m) price tag for the next summer window.

“Smaller clubs like Nottingham Forest – who unsuccessfully bid €30m (£25.1m / US$32.9m) this summer – and Fulham, who did hold interest in the player in the prior window, were ultimately not considered viable options for Marmoush to leave Frankfurt behind. That said, West Ham would have a chance next summer.

“Though, it shouldn’t go unsaid that Marmoush still dreams of playing for top Premier League clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal.

“I don’t think, at the moment, he’s a striker made for the ‘big six’ in England, but West Ham would be a perfect club for him. Meanwhile, he’s performing very well in Germany and tops the Bundesliga scoring chart ahead of Harry Kane.”

England the likely next step for Marmoush

The Egypt international appears destined to move to the Premier League when he decides to end his spell at Frankfurt.

Tottenham have been linked with him on several occasions alongside Liverpool, Forest and Fulham.

TEAMtalk revealed on September 16 that Marmoush is keen to secure a Premier League switch in 2025, and that has now been backed up by Falk.

There is a clear connection with Liverpool, as Marmoush would love to emulate his compatriot Mo Salah by starring at Anfield.

Plus, there is even a chance that the Bundesliga hitman may replace Salah at Liverpool, given his versatility and the fact Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Reds’ superstar forward.

However, as Falk states, Marmoush is not quite at the level required to score goals week in, week out for a truly elite club such as Liverpool or Arsenal.

By joining West Ham first, the 32-cap international could get used to English football and prove his ability in the Premier League. But first, West Ham must convince Marmoush that they are the right next club for his career.

Liverpool news: Winger exclusive, midfielder contact

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are eyeing up Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo as another option to replace Salah, should the latter reject the chance to pen a new contract.

Liverpool recruitment chiefs have been very impressed by Mbeumo’s great start to the season, as he has already registered five goals in seven Brentford appearances.

Liverpool have a good relationship with Brentford after selling both Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg to the Bees. Although, Arsenal and Newcastle United could provide them with competition for Mbeumo.

Liverpool are also on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder after missing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Arne Slot’s side have reportedly initiated contact with Crystal Palace over the prospective signing of English starlet Adam Wharton.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, then Manchester City have also entered preliminary talks with Palace for Wharton.

Palace have set their stall out at £55m (€65m, $US72m). The Eagles want a big fee as they know the 20-year-old has top-class potential.