Napoli are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Liverpool star Darwin Nunez this month, with Antonio Conte said to be a big admirer of the striker.

The Italian side have just sold superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain for roughly £59m, so Conte has some funds to play with.

Napoli submitted bids for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho to replace Kvaratskhelia but have now ended their pursuit of him to focus on other targets.

According to Fichajes, Napoli have emerged as ‘strong candidates’ to sign Liverpool striker Nunez this month, while ‘several other European clubs’ are also keeping tabs on him.

The report adds that Conte has ‘identified Nunez as the perfect complement to his project in Naples. As a result, Napoli are said to be ‘ willing to make a significant financial effort to secure the signing of the Liverpool forward.’

There is also interest in Nunez from Saudi Arabia amid rumours that Liverpool could be willing to part ways with the Uruguayan international for the right price.

The 25-year-old has started just seven of Liverpool’s 22 Premier League games so far this season, with the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz preferred by Arne Slot.

READ MORE: Mo Salah drops biggest Liverpool exit hint yet as he names FIVE others stars due to quit Anfield

Liverpool haven’t put a price on Darwin Nunez yet – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs reported earlier this month that while it is true there is interest in Nunez, particularly from Saudi, Liverpool are reluctant to allow him to leave mid-season.

Liverpool have not yet set a valuation for Nunez, and Saudi dealmakers have not submitted a bid for the striker at this stage.

Sources close to the Merseyside club are adamant that there is nothing advanced with regards a potential move for Nunez and the expectation is that he’ll remain a Liverpool player until at least the end of the season barring an incredible offer, which hasn’t come yet.

Napoli, meanwhile, already have a top striker at their disposal in Romelu Lukaku, who’s scored nine goals in 22 appearances so far this term.

It seems unlikely that the Italian side would splash the £60m generated from Kvaratskhelia’s sale on Nunez, and even that may not be enough to lure him away from Anfield.

Liverpool round-up: Jorrel Hato targeted / Alexander-Arnold latest

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool are thinking of making a move to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato this month.

Ajax would not want to lose him in this winter transfer window, but for an offer of around €30m (£25.2m/$31.5m) – also in light of their financial situation – they could evaluate his sale now.

The Reds are making internal assessments on the next concrete steps to take and have not yet made a definitive decision, but the feeling is that a concrete move from Liverpool could come very soon.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has warned Liverpool that Real Madrid are still ‘obsessed’ by the idea of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The journalist has ruled out a move for the right-back this month but maintains that Madrid are doing all they can to get him on a free transfer in the summer.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Liverpool transfer quiz: Higher or lower?