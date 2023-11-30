Liverpool striker target ‘dreams’ of Prem move, as elite source provides enticing update

Liverpool have a good shot at snaring RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, as the Belgian ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League one day, according to a trusted source.

Openda shone at French club Lens last season, notching 21 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances. Lens were always going to struggle to keep him after that sensational campaign and they eventually succumbed, with Leipzig capturing him in a €45million deal in July.

That transfer made Openda the most expensive Leipzig signing of all time, beating the €36m they paid for current Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in 2021. However, the striker has justified that significant price tag by netting 13 goals in 20 outings for Leipzig so far this term.

That includes back-to-back league braces against Darmstadt and Koln in October. Openda has been particularly impressive in the Champions League, bagging three goals in his two appearances against treble winners Manchester City.

At 23 years of age, he is developing into one of the most prolific young strikers in Europe. And a move to the Premier League appears to be beckoning.

In October, it was claimed that Man Utd are ‘willing to spend’ as much as €90m (£77.6m) to sign Openda and make him a replacement for Anthony Martial. Erik ten Hag would therefore be able to use a deadly strike partnership of Rasmus Hojlund and Openda.

However, it now looks like Liverpool are heading up the race for Openda. On Thursday, Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri revealed Liverpool are ‘very hot’ on his trail. Tavolieri added that there are other English clubs in the race, but Liverpool’s interest is currently the strongest.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given Liverpool a major boost by revealing that the Bundesliga hitman would love to play in England, should one of his potential suitors strike an agreement with Leipzig.

Fabrizio Romano discusses Liverpool target’s future

Although, Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to wait until 2025 before they can sign him for the reduced price of €80m (£69m). Before then, Leipzig will probably demand an astronomical amount.

“It’s been a superb season for Lois Openda at RB Leipzig, and as I reported earlier this week, he’ll have a release clause worth €80m that only becomes active in 2025,” Romano said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“It’s too early to mention clubs interested in him, but there is normal scouting activity going on, and a move to the Premier League has always been a dream for the player.”

Of course, Klopp already has Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo in his squad, with all three players capable of operating at centre-forward.

However, if Al Ittihad return for Mo Salah next summer and manage to agree a mega-money deal, then Liverpool will need attacking reinforcements to replace the Egyptian’s incredible goal threat.

With Nunez blowing hot and cold, Liverpool could turn to Openda as a new source of goals. Such a move might see either Gakpo or Jota pushed out to right wing.

