Liverpool midfield target Denis Zakaria looks increasingly gettable in January after Borussia Monchengladbach came to a poignant realisation, per a report.

The Switzerland international, 25, is nearing the end of his stint with the Bundesliga outfit. The combative midfielder is out of contract when the season concludes. At present, all the signs suggest fresh terms won’t be penned.

Given his contract status, Zakaria will represent a veritable bargain for any side who rolls the dice. And given the comments of Monchengladbach chief, Max Eberl, the club will not stand in Zakaria’s way when offers are lodged.

“If he (Zakaria), or any other player, tell us that they want to leave then we will sort it out. It would be crazy to fight someone if they want to go,” Eberl previously told Bild (via Sports Mole).

Liverpool, along with Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with either a cut-price January deal or free agent pick-up next summer. From across Europe, Serie A pair Juventus and Roma are in the mix, as per Sport Witness.

Zakaria was reported by El Nacional to prefer a move to Anfield ahead of all other options. They stated the Swiss ‘wants to join Liverpool over any other club’.

Monchengladbach request opens Zakaria exit door

Adding further fuel to the fire is the latest from Sport Witness (citing German newspaper Bild).

They reveal it is Liverpool whose interest is the strongest. Furthermore, Monchengladbach wish to strengthen their squad in January, and exits must be sanctioned first.

The club’s manager, Adi Hütter, has reportedly asked Eberl for reinforcements in the winter window. Their finances dictate players must leave before the manager gets his wish.

That opens the door for Zakaria bids in January, with the midfielder named as one who could depart to generate funds. Additionally, the club’s desire to recoup a fee and avoid losing him for free next summer will likely ensure his transfer fee isn’t high.

If Liverpool choose to act, a deal appears there for the making.

Liverpool decision proved correct, as Newcastle eye Wijnaldum

Meanwhile, a contentious Liverpool decision looks to have been proved correct after Newcastle emerged as the early frontrunner to sign ex-Red Georginio Wijnaldum., per a report.

The Dutchman, 31, was surprisingly allowed to leave Liverpool as a free agent over the summer. The moved brought to an end his five-year stay on Merseyside during which he drew widespread acclaim for his tireless and selfless displays.

Allowing Wijnaldum to depart drew poignant questioning from Gary Neville. The Man Utd legend claimed Liverpool would “badly miss” the midfield dynamo. However, the Reds have not skipped a beat, and Wijnaldum’s sub-par showings in Paris have vindicated their decision.

Now, according to the Daily Express, Wijnaldum’s unhappiness in Paris could see him return to England after just six months. Citing Spanish outlet AS, they reveal the Dutchman ‘wants to leave’, and a return to the Premier League is on his agenda.

There is no indication Liverpool would be interested in re-signing Wijnaldum. Instead, it is another of his former clubs – Newcastle – who are touted.

The cash-rich Magpies will look to spend their way out of trouble in the winter window. As such, it’s stated they may have already reached out to Wijnaldum’s representatives.

Matching Wijnaldum’s salary won’t be an issue for the Magpies, nor will whatever small transfer fee PSG command. However, convincing Wijnaldum to sign up for a relegation dogfight will prove tricky.

