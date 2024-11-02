Federico Chiesa has once again been linked with a January loan move to Serie A, just months after he signed for Liverpool in a cut-price transfer.

Liverpool secured the services of the winger on a four-year deal that could rise to £12.5m (€15m, $16.2m) in late August but so far he has played just 78 minutes of football.

The Italy international was last included in a Reds matchday squad at Wolves at the end of September, with Chiesa struggling to stay fit for Arne Slot’s men.

Due to his lack of game time, which Slot says has stemmed from not being able to train in pre-season due to injury, reports have suggested AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Roma are eyeing a loan move for the 27-year-old in early 2025.

Now, Italian publication Calciomercato claims a Chelsea and Arsenal legend could offer Chiesa a swift return to his home country. Cesc Fabregas’ Como are reportedly weighing up the possibility of a loan move in January.

The Serie A new boys, however, would only move for the former Fiorentina star if Liverpool paid a significant chunk of his wages. The report adds Milan ‘could become an option’ for Chiesa if Liverpool were open to a loan move to get him minutes elsewhere.

The Italian was so excited to head to Anfield this summer but so far the move has been a frustrating one for the Euro 2020 winner.

Liverpool’s stance on Chiesa

Despite all these loan move links, TEAMtalk revealed last month that Chiesa is not expected to leave Liverpool on a short-term deal in January.

Our sources understand he is fully focused on succeeding at Anfield once he returns to full fitness and manager Slot poured cold water on him heading out of Merseyside anytime soon.

Last week, the former Feyenoord boss said: “It [a Chiesa loan move] hasn’t gone through my mind at all. First is to get him fit. He missed pre-season and in pre-season he was in low intensity sessions as he was only training with three or four players. To go to a high intensity league is difficult for every player.

“It hasn’t been perfect yet so we are trying to find the right way to build him up and I’m fully confident that will happen.”

And on Friday, Slot revealed Chiesa will be out with an unspecified issue that will keep him sidelined until after the November international break.

The Dutchman added: “Chiesa is not back before the international break, so maybe only a week to go. We’re hoping that he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”

Moreover, one reason why the winger – who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in January 2022 that kept him out for nearly a year – didn’t stay in Italy was his reported high wage demands. That barrier may still be in place after his move to Liverpool.

Liverpool join race for Arsenal target

The Reds are reportedly vying for the signature of Ajax star, Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League sides after an excellent start to his career.

Liverpool are assessing their options if captain and centre-back Virgil van Dijk doesn’t sign a new deal, with his contract expiring next summer. Therefore, they have turned their attention to Hato – who could cost around €30m (£25m / €33m) to sign.

TEAMtalk revealed that Real Madrid are said to be relaxed about Barcelona and Bayern Munich joining the race to sign Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With the right-back out of contract in 2025, clubs are clamouring for his signature and despite a number of European giants showing an interest in the 26-year-old, Los Blancos believe they are still the best-placed side to secure his services.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s hopes of signing Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande may have received a blow following manager Ruben Amorim’s decision to head to Manchester United.

The 39-year-old is said to be keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Old Trafford with him.

Chiesa: Before and after his injury