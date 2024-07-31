Liverpool look set to miss out on Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly big admirers of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners but he looks set to join Juventus in a blow to Arne Slot, who views him as a top target.

The Netherlands international was one of Atalanta’s star performers in a 2023/24 campaign that saw them win the Europa League and finish fourth in the Serie A.

Koopmeiners, 26, scored an impressive 15 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions last season and caught the attention of several top sides.

As previously reported, Slot is a big admirer of Koopmeiners and has identified him as a ‘top target’ for Liverpool but the Reds were always on the back foot in the race.

Koopmeiners has a price tag of approximately £50m and Liverpool are yet to make a concrete offer for him and now, Juventus have made their move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants have submitted their first concrete bid for the Atalanta star.

“Juventus submit first official bid to Atalanta to sign top target Teun Koopmeiners,” Romano posted on X.

“Understand there’s €45m (£38m) proposal on the table for Dutch midfielder. Koopmeiners agreed personal terms with Juventus in May, up to the clubs as Atalanta always asked big fee.”

Juventus submit bid for Liverpool target

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are keen to bring in a new midfielder.

Juventus’ bid for Koopmeiners does fall short of Atalanta’s valuation of the player but they remain the big favourites to sign him this summer.

As reported by Romano, he has already agreed to join the Turin-based side and that puts the Reds at a disadvantage.

Slot will now have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder and PSV Eindhoven star Joey Veerman could be an option they turn to.

Veerman enjoyed a brilliant 2023-24 season, establishing himself as one of PSV’s best players as they lifted the Eredivisie title and won the Dutch Super Cup. Veerman controlled the midfield for PSV for most of the campaign and scored seven goals and made 19 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United are also interested in the talented 25-year-old. Their top target is still Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte but Erik ten Hag could look elsewhere due to negotiations over a fee taking longer than expected.

Veerman is a name for Liverpool fans to watch out for should Koopmeiners join Juventus, as is now expected.

If the Merseyside club sign a new midfielder it could also mean youngster Tyler Morton is allowed to depart Anfield, either on loan or permanently.

