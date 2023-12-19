Liverpool stunned, with crucial Klopp ally weighing up early Anfield exit this winter

An important member of the Liverpool hierarchy is reportedly considering leaving the club at the end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool had a big summer as they completely revamped the midfield amid the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Reds signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to replace those players.

Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister all look set to play key roles in the Liverpool side over the next five years or more, having shown they are capable of shining at the highest level. Endo, meanwhile, has proven himself to be a reliable defensive midfielder, though his time at Anfield will not last as long as he is already 30 years of age.

Jorg Schmadtke, who became Liverpool’s new sporting director at the end of May, used his Bundesliga connections to sign Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Endo. The trio arrived from RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Stuttgart respectively.

Schmadtke initially joined his German compatriot Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool on a one-year contract. Both parties had the option to terminate the deal after three months, though that did not happen.

However, Klopp and Liverpool may have to start preparing for life without Schmadtke. According to Fussball Transfers and Sky Germany, the 59-year-old is currently weighing up his future on Merseyside.

He is leaning towards leaving Liverpool in the new year, although he will see out the January window in full first.

Schmadtke, who has previously worked at clubs such as Hannover, Koln and Wolfsburg, is considering his next role and is ready to give someone else a shot at overseeing Liverpool’s 2024 summer transfer plans. That window could be a big one if the Reds opt to bolster areas such as right-back, centre-back and right wing.

Liverpool to appoint new sporting director?

Liverpool have struggled to nail down the sporting director role ever since transfer mastermind Michael Edwards left Anfield in May 2022. His number two Julian Ward succeeded him, only to leave 12 months later as well, with Schmadtke then filling the position.

Liverpool may try to solve their sporting director problems by capturing another German, Max Eberl. In November, it was revealed that Liverpool have reached an agreement with the 50-year-old, who has worked as director of sport for Borussia Monchengladbach and Leipzig previously.

However, should Schmadtke depart, then Liverpool will need to move very quickly to land Eberl. That is because Bayern have also struck an agreement with the transfer chief, and the Bavarians are understood to be frontrunners to snap him up.

