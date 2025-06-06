A top German source has revealed the stunned reaction to Liverpool agreeing a deal with Florian Wirtz that is LOWER than he was offered elsewhere, while reports also claim Bayer Leverkusen are ready to compromise on the transfer fee.

The biggest transfer of the summer window might also be among the first to be completed. The window is less than a week old and Liverpool already have an agreement on personal terms with Florian Wirtz in place.

Manchester City exited the race to sign the German superstar after baulking at the costs involved. City also believed chasing Wirtz may have been a lost cause, with a move to Bayern Munich heavily tipped at the time they pulled the plug.

As such, it came as a shock to many – not least Bayern Munich – when Wirtz signalled his intention to sign for Liverpool.

Bayern have since shifted their focus to alternative targets, such as Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao. Thankfully for those of a Reds persuasion, Liverpool have already pulled the shutters down on the idea of selling either Gakpo or Luis Diaz this summer.

However, according to the latest from BILD’s Christian Falk, the Wirtz rejection is still leaving a sour taste in the mouths of Bayern’s hierarchy.

Bayern are not used to losing out in transfer battles for German stars, and especially when putting superior numbers on the table.

Falk revealed Bayern had actually offered to pay Wirtz more than the sums he’s accepted to join Liverpool.

Wirtz could have pocketed a pre-tax salary of around £390,000-a-week if moving to Munich. Instead, he’ll earn a pre-tax salary of roughly £340,000-a-week if completing a switch to Anfield.

“It was a hard punch for the Bayern bosses to miss out on Florian Wirtz,” said Falk.

“You can understand the likes of Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham deciding to leave the Bundesliga for top clubs, like Manchester City and Real Madrid, outside of Germany – as they’re not German.

“Going to Bayern Munich won’t matter as much to them. But it’s the first time that a German player decided against Bayern.

“They were interested, and I think this is really, really hard for Bayern Munich.

“It’s disappointing to hear that it wasn’t even a question of money; it’s said that Wirtz will earn €20m-22m per annum at Liverpool. Bayern offered more – they would have paid about €24m – so, this is doubly hard for FC Bayern to accept.”

Leverkusen to compromise on transfer fee

Leverkusen value their talisman at €150m / £126m. Liverpool have thus far seen two bids rejected, with the second totalling €130m / £109m.

But according to Ben Jacobs, Leverkusen ‘won’t unduly stand in [Wirtz’s] way’ of a transfer to Liverpool and are expected to settle on a slightly reduced fee of €142.5m / £120m.

Liverpool still have a gap to bridge to meet that demand, though all sources continue to insist a deal will be done sooner rather than later.

The 2025 summer transfer window opened earlier than usual on June 1. That was to reflect the revamped and expanded Club World Cup, with sides given a chance to get deals over the line before the tournament begins.

However, it briefly closes on June 10 before re-opening on June 16 where it then stays open until September 1.

Liverpool will hope and now expect to wrap up their move for Wirtz before the window closes for a week on June 10.

If and when Wirtz does move to Merseyside, more transfer records than you might think will fall…

FLORIAN WIRTZ: Four transfer records that Liverpool will shatter when blockbuster deal goes through

How Liverpool took pole position for Florian Wirtz

By Samuel Bannister

May 13: Wirtz’s father and agent holds a meeting with Liverpool in England, in which the club explain how he’d fit into their plans, but the Reds believe at that point he would be more likely to join Bayern Munich.

May 19: Manchester City withdraw from the race to sign Wirtz, leaving Liverpool in a straight battle with Bayern.

May 21: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wirtz is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and that they would have no problem meeting the €150m asking price.

May 22: Romano explains that Wirtz is now talking with his family about his next options, while Florian Plettenberg confirms Wirtz has not yet told Bayer Leverkusen his decision either.

May 23: Wirtz confirms to Bayern Munich that he will be moving to Liverpool instead of them and informs Bayer Leverkusen of his decision too after agreeing personal terms with the Reds.

May 26: Liverpool submit their opening bid to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz in a package worth more than €100m.

May 27: Leverkusen quickly reject that offer, stressing to Liverpool they won’t sell for less than their €130m valuation.

May 30: Liverpool submit a new €125-130m offer for Wirtz, based on a €100m down-payment with the Reds made up on add-ons and bonuses.

June 2: Leverkusen reject Liverpool’s second proposal, insisting they want as close as possible to their €150m valuation. With a €20m difference in valuations between the sides, talks are continuing in the hope that an agreement can soon be reached.

June 3: FSG grant Liverpool chiefs permission to raise their bid for Wirtz for a third time as the Reds work out at closing out on a final and total agreement.