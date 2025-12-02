Liverpool are understood to have fallen behind Manchester City in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, sources have revealed, though the Reds have been linked with an extraordinary double deal for two of Real Madrid’s biggest names.

It’s been a disastrous Premier League title defence from Arne Slot’s thus far, although Liverpool at least got back to winning ways at West Ham over the weekend.

And, despite their monstrous spend over the summer, the Reds are expected to be in the market again in January to fix some of their glaring needs in a bid to get their campaign back on track.

Semenyo hurdle leads to Real raid

Liverpool’s January transfer plans have been thrown into chaos after City emerged as contenders to sign long-term priority Semenyo, forcing Arne Slot and Richard Hughes to activate ambitious Plan Bs just four weeks before the window opens.

Sources close to Anfield confirm the Bournemouth winger – who has terrorised Premier League defences with six goals and three assists already this season – is “closer to City than us”. Pep Guardiola has personally pushed for the 25-year-old Ghanaian, viewing him as the perfect wide partner for Erling Haaland, and City are ready to trigger the £65million release clause that was inserted into Semenyo’s new contract over the summer.

With that route potentially closed, Liverpool have dramatically escalated interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. The 24-year-old Brazilian, once considered untouchable at the Bernabeu, has made only 12 La Liga appearances this season under Xabi Alonso.

Madrid are now willing to listen to offers in the region of €80-90million (£70-79m) in January rather than risk losing him for less in the summer of 2026 when he enters the last two years of his deal.

Liverpool plotting mouthwatering Bellingham swoop

Meanwhile, ambitious reports in the Spanish press claim the Reds have also made contact with Jude Bellingham’s representative in order to convince the midfielder to move to Anfield, with the England star currently coming under fierce criticism in the Real Madrid press.

Bellingham is struggling after a sensational 2023/24 campaign in Madrid. Indeed, he’s been unable to find anything like his best form since the arrival of Xabi Alonso over the summer.

While it must be noted that Bellingham is not the only Real Madrid player out of form right now, given his stature, his obvious talent, and the expectations heaped on him, the 46-times capped England star does come under the microscope more than others.

And now, according to the ambitious reporting of Defensa Central, Liverpool sense an opportunity to sign Bellingham amid mounting criticism and they claim the Reds have already made a move to bring the Madrid midfielder to Anfield by contacting his agent, who is his father, Mark Bellingham.

Liverpool back in talks to sign Guehi

When it comes to bolstering what’s been a leaky Liverpool backline, TEAMtalk sources have revealed to us that they reopened direct talks with Marc Guehi’s representatives this week as they attempt to steal a march on Real Madrid and bring the Crystal Palace captain to Anfield in January.

The 25-year-old centre-back, whose deal at Selhurst Park expires in June, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1. Real Madrid have made no secret of their long-standing admiration and are actively exploring the possibility of securing Guehi on a free transfer next summer.

That scenario has alarmed Anfield’s hierarchy. With Virgil van Dijk in the latter years of his career, and amid Ibrahima Konate’s poor form and uncertain future, Arne Slot has identified Guehi as his priority defensive target to future-proof the back line.

Liverpool also believe Palace’s resolve has softened since the summer, when a deal worth up to £35million with add-ons collapsed at the eleventh hour. The Eagles’ mid-table position and need for transfer funds to support Oliver Glasner’s rebuild have changed the landscape – leading the Reds to make their move with a £25-30m next month.

Shock Harvey Elliott escape route

With Harvey Elliott seemingly wasting away at Aston Villa, due to a lack of game time on loan at Villa Park, a surprise route has reportedly emerged.

Football Insider reports that the Reds are ‘fuming’ with the lack of time Elliott has been afforded at Villa Park and serious consideration is being given to a recall.

While the report adds that Elliott’s options for the first few months of 2026 would be rather limited, having already played for the maximum permissible two clubs in his campaign, he would still be eligible to feature for a club whose season runs on a calendar year basis and overlaps with the Premier League – for example, MLS.

Indeed, it’s stated that the 22-year-old could actually be loaned out to New England Revolution, who are based less than an hour from Boston, where FSG’s headquarters is based.

Although Liverpool’s owners have no official ties with the Revs, the MLS club’s close proximity to Boston could perhaps prompt John Henry to try and utilise some local connections to potentially arrange a short-term loan move for Elliott to Massachusetts.