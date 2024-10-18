Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Nicolo Barella and are gunning to beat Manchester City, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to the Inter Milan ace, a report has claimed.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have prepared a blockbuster €80million (£67m / $87m) deal to prise the midfielder out of Italy for the very first time. Arne Slot is known to be on the hunt for midfield reinforcements in 2025 and Barella supposedly stands out as a top candidate for several reasons.

Slot rates Barella’s versatility, as he mainly operates as a creative No 8 but can also play as a No 6 or further forward as a No 10 if required.

Plus, the Italy international’s sublime ‘technical quality’ has caught Slot’s eye, Fichajes report.

Liverpool are looking to make a ‘bombshell’ signing next summer and speculation that Barella is a top target is growing.

On Wednesday, it emerged that Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all tracking Barella ahead of making potential bids.

Those four European giants have been alerted to the fact that Inter may have to sell some of their most valuable assets to help balance the books, with the 27-year-old high up on the list.

Although, Liverpool sending a proposal worth £67m may not quite be enough to strike an agreement with Inter first time.

It has been claimed that Inter want at least £75m (€90m / $98m) before letting Barella depart.

City also strong contenders for Barella

While it is clear that Slot wants Liverpool to bolster their midfield ranks next year, it is thought that the Dutch coach wants an out-and-out No 6, rather than someone like Barella.

This is why the Reds continue to be linked with Martin Zubimendi even after the Real Sociedad star rejected them over the summer.

Barella could still be given the opportunity to try himself out in the Premier League even if Liverpool do not swoop for him. That is because Pep Guardiola is reportedly ‘in love’ with Barella’s style of play and is eager for City to win the transfer race.

The two-time Serie A winner could replace Matheus Nunes at the Etihad and help City move on from Ilkay Gundogan when the 33-year-old retires.

City are also in the mix for a new defensive midfielder following Rodri’s season-ending injury, setting up the possibility of a big double deal.

Although, Barella moving to the Etihad will likely depend on whether Guardiola extends his contract with City.

Liverpool news: Dortmund hope, manager setback

Meanwhile, Liverpool and City have both been given encouragement that they can sign English starlet Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

According to German journalist Christian Falk, the winger is ‘dreaming’ about returning to England by joining either Liverpool or City.

However, Bynoe-Gittens’ potential suitors have also been warned that his price tag could double, from £40-50m to €100m (£83m / $108.5m), should his great form continue.

Bynoe-Gittens has managed four goals and two assists in nine games and is on course to breeze past his record from last season.

While the news surrounding Bynoe-Gittens is positive for Liverpool, they could be affected by a painful managerial move.

The Athletic state that rivals City have shortlisted Anfield icon Xabi Alonso as a potential successor to Guardiola, should the latter move on.

Alonso has done incredibly well for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons, helping them win the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double last term.

This has led to interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and now City. Liverpool tried to make Alonso their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, but he rejected their advances to continue his project at Leverkusen.

The 42-year-old helping City win yet more major silverware would certainly be tough for Liverpool fans to watch, though the Reds do have an exciting coach of their own in Slot.