Ibrahima Konate is very much negotiating a new deal with Liverpool, with the Reds now ‘confident’ an agreement can be reached a new report states – while TEAMtalk looks at the two strong bargaining chips the player can use that will infuriate chief suitors Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old defender is in the fifth and final year of the contract he signed when arriving from RB Leipzig in a £36m (€40m, $46m) deal in summer 2021. A key figure in last season’s title triumph under Arne Slot, Konate has established himself into one of the more solid and dependable characters in world football during his time at Liverpool.

Negotiations over a new deal to extend Konate‘s stay at Anfield first began last autumn and at the time, there was a belief that an agreement between the club and the player was close.

Some 12 months on, though, an extension is yet to be reached, and speculation has ramped up in recent weeks that Konate will become the latest Reds star to depart for Real Madrid as a free agent.

Indeed, strong reports in Spain this week even declared the move to the Bernabeu as a ‘done deal’ with an announcement over his future poised to be announced in early January.

However, French newspaper L’Equipe has strongly refuted those claims and has now revealed that Konate is actually keen to stay at Anfield and recent communications with the Merseyside giants have given Liverpool a ‘confidence’ that a new deal at Anfield can soon be achieved.

They state that the 25-times capped France defender is ‘very happy’ at Anfield, though acknowledge that a ‘number of points’ still need resolving before a full agreement can be reached.

Konate’s bargaining chips and what the experts are saying

As the report states, Konate still has some issues to resolve before a full agreement on a stay with Liverpool can be resolved.

Currently earning an estimated £70,000 a week, it was reported earlier last month that Konate is seeking a deal closer to £200,000 a week to stay at Anfield and to reflect his status with Liverpool.

Looking into his situation, the 26-year-old certainly has a strong case.

He has featured in nine of Liverpool’s 10 games so far this season, only being rested for the Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

And the preferred regular alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence, Konate featured in 31 of last season’s 38 Premier League matches – 30 of which were starts – and racked up some 2567 minutes in the process. That’s the most he has managed during any of his previous three seasons on Merseyside.

Firmly ahead of the likes of Joe Gomez and the unfortunate Giovanni Leoni in the pecking order, only injuries can prevent him starting for the Reds this season, with the Reds’ No.5 already having played 510 of 540 Premier League minutes so far this season.

Clearly, his importance for Liverpool and Arne Slot is there for all to see.

But being a regular is not his only bargaining chip, with the Reds painfully aware that he could leave for Real as a free agent next summer and potentially sign a pre-contract agreement with them from January 1.

That scenario alone gives him a strong hand in negotiations with the Reds.

Speaking last week, Fabrizio Romano claimed Liverpool were in a “difficult spot” in their quest to tie Konate down to a new deal.

“A new contract at Liverpool was quite close in October/November 2024, then there were some changes in the conversation and now the conversation is still difficult,” Romano stated.

“Liverpool are still trying to extend the contract of Konate, and they made new attempts in August, but at the moment it looks difficult. It looks complicated.

“So Konate is one of the names we have to keep on Real Madrid’s shortlist because they love a free transfer, because Konate is a player they appreciate and because Real Madrid have a very good relationship with the agents of Konate.

“So, for sure, Konate is still a possibility for Real Madrid. Until January, nothing will happen because Real Madrid will never do anything illegal by negotiating or agreeing with the player before January.

“If he doesn’t extend the contract, Konate is going to be free to talk with any club and so Real Madrid is a possibility.”

And our transfer insider Dean Jones also believes Konate is the most likely centre-back target for Real Madrid in 2026, despite links to the likes of Mickey van den Ven.

Jones stated: “I was told Konate was the one they have considered most likely, but clearly they have eyes on other players too. It is interesting that they are also now being linked with Micky van de Ven, because I have heard that this might be a situation to watch across this season.

“At this stage, I don’t believe there is any contact involved or anything like that, but Madrid want to turn people’s heads and if Van de Ven looks to raise his profile from Spurs, then it is feasible he would see Madrid as a potential place to move to.

“I think he has been a player of interest to them for quite a while, so we will have to wait and see if they make the jump to a more active pursuit.”

