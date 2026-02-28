Liverpool could soon be bidding farewell to Mohamed Salah and have been urged to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a replacement

Liverpool have been urged to break the bank to sign a world-class PSG superstar as a replacement for Mo Salah, and with a controversial broadcaster revealing the surprise move he has heard the Egyptian superstar will now be making this summer.

Salah will go down in the Liverpool history books as one of the club’s greatest ever players, despite an underwhelming season this time around that has seen the 33-year-old drop well off his own usual high standards and accuse some at the club of throwing him under the bus over a refusal to select him as a regular starter during a tricky run of form over the autumn.

And with just a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, it is widely reported that a parting of ways for Salah and Liverpool will be on the cards this summer, bringing to a close a largely successful nine-year stay on Merseyside.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey reported earlier this month that Salah was ‘deep in discussions’ with a move to Saudi Arabia, where he is likely to be handed a prominent ambassadorial role as well as the chance to own a stake in one of their illustrious Pro-League clubs.

Either way, Liverpool are understood to be considering several options for replacing a man who will go down as one of their all-time greats and with TEAMtalk confirming the Reds hold a very strong interest in RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande among three other top targets.

However, former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has urged the Reds to go all out for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after naming the Georgian as his “go-to” option to replace the Egyptian on the wing.

Assessing why he thinks the 69-goal winger is the man the Reds should sign, Heskey told The Mirror: “We’re talking about replacing Mohamed Salah and I think as fans you’ve got to look at something different because you can’t replace Mo Salah.

“I remember one season I was speaking to someone who said Mo’s had a bad season. He’d scored 25 goals! I’d love to have had that bad of a season. We’re talking about someone scoring 20 plus, nearly 30 goals a season for 10 years.

“I don’t think you can replace Mo Salah, but I do like the lad from PSG, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He would be my go-to.”

Surprise move on the cards for Salah

While Liverpool would need to fork out a fee well in excess of €100m (£87.7m, $118m) to sign the 25-year-old, PSG, who have him under contract until 2029, would prove a very difficult opponent to convince to sell.

But with thoughts at Anfield very much focused on that Salah succession plan, broadcaster Richard Keys has controversially claimed he has heard the Egyptian is now considering a shock move to Serie A, claiming on his eponymous blog that Italy is ‘where the smart money is on’ as far as Salah’s next destination is concerned.

‘I’ve said many times big money moves aren’t an exact science and that people can change their minds about what they want – right up to the moment a deal is signed,’ Keys wrote.

‘It’s not long since I said an agreement to take Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia was done. And it was when I made that statement, only for the player to have a change of heart.

‘Liverpool also had a change of mind about letting him go and were happy to offer him a new deal – but only for one reason. I’ve said this before as well – so they could get money for him rather than see him walk away.

‘I think he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of this season, but I don’t think he’ll go to Saudi Arabia. The smart money is on a move to Italy.’

