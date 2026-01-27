Richard Hughes tipped to deliver Liverpool spectacular transfer coup as Xabi Alonso wants four ELITE signings

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is being tipped to make an audacious move for one of the Premier League’s best players this season, while Xabi Alonso reportedly wants four elite new signings if he takes over from Arne Slot.

With doubts continuing over Slot’s future, the likelihood of the Reds making any major signings in the final days of the winter window are fairly slim, with the main focus now switching towards the summer.

While that quandary remains over who will actually be at the helm when the summer window opens, one reporter claims that Liverpool will be in the mix to sign an incredible talent.

Liverpool tipped for stunning Morgan Rogers raid

One player being tipped to make the move to Merseyside is outstanding Aston Villa and England playmaker Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old has had an incredible season so far for a Villa side who are right in the middle of the Premier League title battle, having scored seven goals and added five assists.

Capable of playing on the left wing, as a false nine or in his more natural No.10 role, Rogers would be an incredible signing for a Liverpool side who could look to revamp their attack next season due to continued doubts over Mo Salah’s future and talk of Cody Gakpo also being moved on.

Despite only recently penning a new Villa Park contract until 2031, there have been whispers of the Reds making a move for the Three Lions star, and transfer journalist Ben Jacobs believes there is more chance that Hughes moves for a Rogers-type figure over Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Writing in his GiveMeSport newsletter, Jacobs stated: “I sense if a midfielder is to arrive at Anfield this year, it will more likely be one with goals output who can also play in wide areas.

“Morgan Rogers is the type of profile some within Liverpool appreciate.”

His ability to play multiple roles will certainly be a juicy prospect to whoever is in charge at Anfield, and there was certainly interest from Liverpool in Rogers last summer.

Qualifying for the Champions League again would at least allow Villa to try and keep clubs at bay when it comes to interest in their top star, but failure to do so is likely to lead to one of the transfer chases of the summer.

Alonso plotting spectacular Liverpool overhaul

Ambitious reports in Spain claim that Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso has made plans to sign four elite signings this summer, if he gets the nod to replace Arne Slot at Anfield, while five big-name Reds stars are also set to get the boot.

Reports emerging over the last few days claim that FSG has seen enough, off the back of the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, while our very own Fraser Fletcher confirmed on Monday that the Reds have held talks with club icon Xabi Alonso over a sensational return on Merseyside.

And now, Spanish outlet Fichajes, which can be highly speculative, reports that Alonso has made it clear he wants to offload Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and club legend Mohamed Salah in a major cull.

Any monies gained from those transfers will then fund sensational moves for Micky van de Ven, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Adam Wharton – deals that could set the club back a combined £380m (€440m, $520m).

There’s plenty of moving parts there, although if there is any semblance of truth in the report, then the Reds could be in for a sensational summer under new boss Alonso.

