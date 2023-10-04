Stunning Liverpool raid on Real Madrid possible, but Arsenal, Chelsea ready to sting Klopp if green light granted

Real Madrid will make a decision on the future of Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of the season, and while Liverpool interest is still strong, competition will now come from Arsenal and Chelsea too.

Liverpool attempted to sign Tchouameni back in the summer window of 2022. The French midfielder was on the books of Monaco at the time, though on the back of a series of dominant displays, courted attention from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Reds thundered in with a hefty bid, though the player later admitted he only had eyes for the Bernabeu when Real came calling.

“The first club to show interest in me was Liverpool,” said Tchouameni (as quoted by talkSPORT). “There were discussions, but as soon as Real Madrid entered, my mind was made up.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second. I told my agent, take me to Real Madrid.”

Tchouameni netted Monaco €100m (approx. £86.5m including future add-ons), though is yet to establish himself as a guaranteed starter at Real.

Real boast a midfield that is the envy of world football. Indeed, the irrepressible Jude Bellingham was added to a corps that already contained Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouameni.

The ultra-reliable David Ornstein confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Tchouameni has not subsided since their snub over 12 months ago. Ornstein reiterated back in August that the Reds would like to sign, though acknowledged Real had no intention of selling.

However, according to a fresh update from Gianluca Di Marzio, Real’s stance could potentially change at season’s end.

Once the 2023/24 campaign concludes, Real are expected to appoint a successor to Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian ‘s contract expires when the season ends and Ancelotti is expected to become the next manager of Brazil.

Bayer Leverkusen’s wildly impressive Xabi Alonso is being strongly tipped to succeed Ancelotti. Alonso knows Real well through his six-year playing stint at the club and currently has his Leverkusen side sitting atop the Bundesliga table.

Speaking to InsideSport, Di Marzio was asked if Liverpool could reignite their interest in Tchouameni, as well as whether he’d be a good fit at Anfield.

The trusted reporter claimed Liverpool would be interested if Real give the green light to a sale – something that will hinge on who the next manager is.

However, if the okay is granted for Tchouameni to leave, Arsenal and Chelsea will be in the mix too.

Tchouameni future resting on next Real boss; Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal “would be interested”

“Real Madrid don’t want to sell Tchouameni,” said Di Marzio. “He’s a player that can play in different positions.

“They won’t sell the player before having a new coach that may want to make him the star of the team or not.

“In the midfield at Liverpool, they have a lot of new players like Szoboszlai and Mac Allister so it’s not a priority for Liverpool.

“If Real Madrid wanted to sell him then Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal would be interested. Real Madrid needs to have the likes of [Eduardo] Camavinga and Tchouameni.”

Liverpool signed four new midfielders over the summer, though only Wataru Endo is a specialist in the deeper holding role.

The Reds attempted to sign Moises Caicedo when seeing a whopping £110m bid accepted by Brighton. Chelsea ultimately hijacked their deal, with Liverpool instead moving for the far more modestly priced Ryan Gravenberch (£34m) instead.

Clearly, Liverpool do have the funds to make a major splash in the market in 2024.

