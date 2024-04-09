Stunning new bid Liverpool will receive for Salah revealed, as Reds prepare to cash in

The future of Mohamed Salah is coming to a crossroads

Liverpool are primed to receive a Saudi Arabian bid for Mohamed Salah worth £80m LESS than what was tabled last summer, while reports have clarified the winger’s stance on leaving amid claims the Reds WILL cash in.

Salah has emerged as the No 1 target for the burgeoning Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad went big last summer when verbally offering Liverpool the monstrous sum of £150m. The Reds were in no mood to part ways with arguably the best winger in the Premier League and rejected the proposal out of hand.

However, fast forward to the present day and Salah’s future on Merseyside is under a cloud.

A new era is dawning amid Jurgen Klopp’s departure and whether some of his best players will follow suit is as yet unclear.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah are all out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Positive news on contract talks with Alexnader-Arnold has emerged. However, Van Dijk and Salah are both well into their 30s, something that could affect the scale of any fresh terms offered.

HITC recently reported the returning Michael Edwards – who now serves as FSG’s CEO of Football – is willing to sell Salah if the Egyptian makes it clear he wants to move to the middle east.

Edwards seemingly believes there is no need to retain a player who isn’t fully committed to the cause.

According to a fresh update from talkSPORT, there is no indication Salah wishes to leave Liverpool just yet.

On the contrary, it’s claimed Salah is settled on Merseyside and is ‘understood to be open to seeing out the final year of his contract.’

Liverpool to receive lowly Salah offer

Nonetheless, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal are listed as the two clubs most likely to make firm bids for Salah this summer.

But according to talkSPORT, the size of bid they will table is far below the offer Liverpool received last year.

Rather than thunder in with bids in the £150m range again, it’s claimed fresh offers could begin at just £70m.

It’s noted the fact Salah will be one year away from becoming a free agent is the reason why.

Furthermore, talkSPORT noted the Saudi sides ‘would be willing to wait another year’ before signing Salah on a free if the winger opts to see out his Reds deal in full.

Salah has scored 209 goals and provided 88 assists in 346 matches for Liverpool. Losing the lethal winger would be a bitter blow to the club and as yet, all outcomes remain in play.

Salah could sign a new contract at Anfield if one is offered, could play one more season before leaving for free, or could be sold this summer.

If it’s the latter, talkSPORT are adamant Liverpool won’t recoup anywhere close to the fee they could’ve received less than a year ago.

NEXT LIVERPOOL MANAGER: Ruben Amorim agreement close after breakthrough made and contract offered

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke

DON’T MISS: Jurgen Klopp: 10 worst Liverpool signings of managerial reign with rare transfer mistakes ranked