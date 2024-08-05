Stunning new bid to arrive for Liverpool star, as Anfield favourite linked with shock Everton move

Southampton are reportedly planning a big new offer for Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho, while Reds hero Joel Matip has been tipped to complete a shock transfer to rivals Everton.

Carvalho joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2022 after the Merseyside club had failed to secure his services that January. However, the central attacking midfielder has only played 21 times for Liverpool since then as he has been sent out on loan to RB Leipzig and Hull City.

Carvalho, who can also play as a winger on either flank, impressed at Hull as he notched nine goals and two assists in 20 appearances.

The 21-year-old has done well in pre-season under new Liverpool coach Arne Slot, scoring in recent friendlies against Arsenal and Manchester United.

DON’T MISS: How a dazzling new-look Liverpool side will look in 2024/25 if Arne Slot lands all his transfer targets

This has led to talk of Carvalho fighting for a first-team place under Slot. But the playmaker could actually end up joining a different club this summer.

Southampton are eager to make Carvalho one of their statement summer signings as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Saints recently started talks with Liverpool for the Portugal youth international and opened the bidding at £15million.

This offer was rejected though as Slot feels Carvalho can make an impact for the senior squad during the upcoming campaign, which means Liverpool will hold out for a big fee before selling.

Liverpool latest: Updates on Carvalho, Matip

According to Football Insider, Southampton are ready to return with an improved proposal as they try to wrap up a deal for Carvalho.

Russell Martin’s side have drawn up a new bid worth £20m to try and convince Liverpool on a sale. A transfer at that price would make Carvalho one of the most expensive signings in Southampton’s history, matching Danny Ings and behind only Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Meanwhile, speculation is starting to ramp up over where Matip will go following his departure from Liverpool.

The centre-back was one of the best signings of the Jurgen Klopp era, joining on a free transfer in July 2016 and going on to play 201 games in all competitions.

Matip helped Liverpool win trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup but left for free on June 30 when his contract expired.

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Matip has held ‘very positive talks’ with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a potential free-transfer move.

Leverkusen are eyeing the experienced Cameroon international as a replacement for Jonathan Tah, though they are not alone in the transfer hunt.

As per CaughtOffside, Everton and Fulham are prepared to give Leverkusen competition as they try to keep Matip in the Premier League.

Matip’s representatives have held discussions with all three potential suitors as they weight up the best offer for their client.

It would be a big shock if the defender ended up joining Everton, as they are Liverpool’s local rivals and such a move would damage his reputation among the Anfield faithful.

READ MORE: Nunez tipped for extremely awkward Liverpool reunion as Edwards chases £50m star after Prem setback