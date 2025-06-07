Liverpool have reportedly submitted an improved offer to Bayer Leverkusen for their top summer transfer window target Florian Wirtz, as negotiations over a deal for the playmaker continue at pace.

The Reds are so far reported to have three offers for the Germany international knocked back, with the latest being a £109million (€129m) bid which was submitted on Friday and rebuffed.

The Bundesliga outfit holding out for a figure closer to £126m (€149m), although transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal for Wirtz is close to being finalised.

Taking to X on Friday evening, the Italian journalist revealed that negotiations are in the final stages before Wirtz will travel to Liverpool for a medical.

Romano wrote: “Liverpool are advancing to complete Wirtz deal in next days, here we go soon. Negotiations at final stages with details being sorted then Wirtz will travel for medical, plan confirmed.”

However, ‘here we go soon’ suggests that there is still some work to do to get the deal over the line and now a report from The Times states that the latest Reds offer is for £113m (€134m).

They state that Leverkusen will be guaranteed £100m (€118m) and a potential further £13m (€15m) if certain performance-related bonuses were achieved during the player’s time on Merseyside.

The report adds that Liverpool are currently “unwilling” to meet Leverkusen’s current asking price for the Bundesliga Player of the Year, who has two years left on his current deal.

Earlier on Friday, BILD claimed that talks between both clubs were progressing well and it was “considered certain” that an agreement would be reached in the days ahead.

However, it appears there is still some work to do between the two clubs before Wirtz can officially become the latest member of Arne Slot’s squad.

Florian Wirtz: Four transfer records that Liverpool will shatter when blockbuster deal goes through

Wirtz legal battle brewing

Meanwhile, Wirtz’s record-shattering transfer to Liverpool could be held up by legal issues, according to a new report.

Wirtz moved from Cologne to Leverkusen as a teenager and under FIFA statutes, the player’s first club could be entitled to five percent of his next transfer fee due to guidelines surrounding “training compensation.” That applies to players who left a club between the ages of 12 and 23.

Cologne’s president Dr. Werner Wolf said the club is willing to “fight” to ensure it receives the appropriate amount.

“Of course, we are looking into it. We know what we are entitled to and will fight for it,” Wolf said on Radio Cologne. “We’re looking at this with both eyes.

“We’ll benefit from it. The higher the sum Liverpool is willing to pay, the better for us.”

While the issue is not expected to ultimately derail the signing of Wirtz, it could put a slight spanner in the works as the Reds look to get a deal for the electric playmaker over the line.

Florian Wirtz 2024/25 stats