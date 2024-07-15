Stunning offer to arrive for world-class Liverpool star, with devastating double exit possible

Top Liverpool star Alisson Becker could soon be offered a ‘jaw-dropping’ wage to leave Anfield, according to reports, while one of his elite team-mates is also facing an uncertain future.

Alisson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining Liverpool from Roma in a £65million deal in July 2018. At that time, Alisson was the world’s most expensive keeper, but he has justified that big price tag with many top-class performances.

The Brazilian has kept 114 clean sheets in 263 appearances for Liverpool, helping the club win trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and more.

Liverpool have managed to tie Alisson down to a long-term contract which is designed to keep him on Merseyside until June 2027.

But TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has provided extensive coverage of the Saudi Pro League’s interest in Liverpool’s shot-stopper.

Al-Nassr, who already have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane on their books, are in talks to sign Manchester City keeper Ederson, though Alisson remains their No 1 target.

According to an update from journalist Wayne Veysey, Saudi chiefs will soon send Alisson’s camp a ‘jaw-dropping’ contract proposal to try and entice him to the Middle East.

There is no mention of exactly which club is planning this huge offer, but TEAMtalk understands Al-Nassr are the best-placed Saudi team in the race for Alisson’s signature.

Liverpool are ‘braced’ for such a bid to arrive and are worried that it might turn Alisson’s head. However, the Reds remain determined not to sell Alisson, viewing him as a key part of the Liverpool 2.0 side which will now be managed by Dutch coach Arne Slot.

Should Al-Nassr pull off the unbelievable and manage to prise Alisson away from Liverpool, then numerous outlets have stated that Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin will emerge as a possible replacement.

Alisson is not the only Liverpool hero who is considering his future. Following the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 exit at the hands of England, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admitted he ‘hasn’t the slightest idea’ what his future holds.

The centre-back added: “I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player. Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this.”

Van Dijk has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or even Saudi Arabia, should he decide to end his brilliant Liverpool spell.

And on Sunday, it emerged that Liverpool are planning for life without Van Dijk by stepping up their hunt for Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio.

Alisson and Van Dijk leaving Liverpool would be a terrible blow for the club’s supporters. The experienced duo are two fan favourites as they have been incredible servants to the club in recent years.

Luckily for the Liverpool faithful, club chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will do all they can to prevent Alisson from heading to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Edwards and Hughes will also try to convince Van Dijk that he should remain at Liverpool for the next few years by penning a new contract.

Liverpool fans will not be satisfied though until the summer transfer window is closed and Van Dijk has extended his deal beyond June 2025.

