Stunning Liverpool raid on Bayern accelerates, with Reds sounding out move for ‘world beater’

Liverpool are ‘doing their due diligence’ as they step up their attempts to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern, according to a report.

Musiala spent time in both the Southampton and Chelsea youth setups but went on to join Bayern U17s in July 2019. He quickly rose through the ranks at Bayern and gained promotion to their senior squad three years ago.

Musiala is only 20 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the world. He was eligible to represent both Germany and England through his parents, while he also spent time growing up in both countries.

However, in a blow for England boss Gareth Southgate, Musiala opted to play for Germany at international level, and he has already won 25 caps for them.

Musiala is currently in talks with Bayern over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in June 2026. However, it is unclear whether he will remain at the Allianz Arena as he is not starting as much as he would like under Thomas Tuchel.

On Tuesday, it incredibly emerged that Liverpool are plotting a big swoop to bring the starlet back to England. Fabrizio Romano soon confirmed that interest, but added that Manchester City and Chelsea will also be in the mix if he becomes available for transfer.

READ MORE: Liverpool given greater Victor Osimhen transfer belief as worried Napoli try to reverse president’s claim

On Friday, fresh reports stated that Jurgen Klopp’s side would need to pay at least £87million to capture Musiala.

Football Insider have now provided an update on the situation. They claim that Liverpool are ‘doing their due diligence’ and sounding out a move for Musiala, as they look to get the jump on City and Chelsea.

Liverpool pushing hard for ‘frustrated’ Bayern man

The report confirms that Musiala is ‘frustrated’ with Tuchel over his lack of playing time recently, which could result in him considering an offer from Liverpool.

The forward also knows that Liverpool would be able to offer him better wages than the £83,000 a week he currently earns in Bavaria.

Musiala heading to Anfield would be hugely exciting for everyone involved with Liverpool. Indeed, Football Insider label Musiala a ‘potential world beater’.

In great news for Liverpool fans, Musiala is not the only Bundesliga ace club chiefs are reportedly chasing. They are also interested in his Bayern team-mate Leroy Sane, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Mo Salah on the right flank.

A deal for both of those attackers would cost in the region of £175m, which is clearly a lot of money for Liverpool. Although, a large part of that sum could be made up through Salah’s potential sale.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad remain determined to take Salah to the Middle East and would be happy to pay way over £100m for him next year, as they have already seen a bid worth £150m rejected over the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to send a world-class forward contract offers, as per a bombshell report.