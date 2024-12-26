Stunning report claims Liverpool have AGREED new Mo Salah contract containing shock detail

A sensational report has claimed Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have ‘reached an agreement’ on a new contract, and the length of the deal may come as a surprise.

Extending the glittering stays of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is a matter of urgency for Liverpool.

The trio are among the best players in the world in their positions and despite Van Dijk and Salah being well into their thirties, they’re showing no signs of decline. All three players’ current deals are due to expire in six months’ time.

Salah is blowing the rest of the Premier League away this season with 26 goal contributions in just 16 matches. Second on that list is Cole Palmer all the way back on 17 (prior to Boxing Day fixtures).

Salah has made no secret of his desire to continue at Anfield and according to a bombshell report from Fichajes, an agreement has been struck.

They claimed: ‘Mohamed Salah will continue to write his story at Liverpool. After months of speculation and rumours about his future, the Egyptian star has reached an agreement to renew his contract with the English team.’

Fichajes then made the bold claim Salah’s alleged agreement will tie his future to Liverpool until 2028. In other words, a three-year deal has reportedly been ironed out.

That would come as a major shock given Liverpool’s reluctance to hand players over the age of 30 two-year deals, never mind a three-year extension.

Nonetheless, the outlet are adamant Salah’s camp and Liverpool have shaken hands on a such an agreement.

READ MORE: Mo Salah, Van Dijk next? The last 10 Liverpool players to sign a new contract aged 30+ and how they fared

Salah agrees new Liverpool contract?

The publication delivering this news aren’t known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to contract and transfer news.

As such, Liverpool fans may be wise to wait for official confirmation from the club – or for updates from more recognised outlets and journalists before popping the champagne.

TEAMtalk were reliably informed by reporter Ben Jacobs earlier this month that Salah and his representatives were angling for a two-year deal that contains an option for a third season.

Jacobs also explained that Liverpool wanted a ‘flexible wage’ in any such agreement, effectively meaning Salah’s salary could decrease as he gets older and potentially begins to decline.

Of course, a shorter one or two-year contract would mitigate the need for such an unusual clause.

READ MORE: Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Latest Liverpool news – Van Dijk, Chiesa, Kolo Muani

In other news, Marca state Liverpool are also closing in on agreeing a new contract with club captain Van Dijk.

Elsewhere, reports in Italy state Serie A leaders Atalanta are hopeful of signing Federico Chiesa next month.

Atalanta’s budget isn’t big, with the club hopeful of landing Chiesa on an initial loan agreement with a view to a permanent transfer down the line.

Finally, Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in taking PSG striker, Randal Kolo Muani, on loan next month.

Full details on that proposed move – including which Premier League rival are providing the fiercest competition – can be found here.