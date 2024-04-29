Stunning Salah U-turn expected as ultimate Liverpool source tips major deal to go through

The ultimate source on all things Liverpool has revealed that not only will Mohamed Salah stay at Anfield this summer, but he could also sign a new contract.

Liverpool rejected a verbal offer worth £150m (£100m plus £50m in add-ons) for Mohamed Salah last summer. The bid came from Saudi side Al-Ittihad and the Saudi Pro League in general have made it their mission to bring the Egyptian on board.

Salah’s existing deal at Anfield will have just one year left to run when the current campaign concludes. As such, the idea of cashing in while Liverpool still can has been floated.

Salah will turn 32 this summer and the winger’s form has nosedived since the turn of the year. With Jurgen Klopp to be replaced by Arne Slot, a new era is dawning and it remained unclear as to what role – if any – Salah would play in it.

However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein led the way on Monday morning, revealing that by far the likeliest outcome is Salah remains a Liverpool player next season.

Ornstein noted there is little desire on Salah’s end to leave European football and Liverpool just yet. Furthermore, the Reds are perfectly content to keep their most potent attacking weapon in their ranks for another season at least.

Ornstein also noted that while the Saudi interest is still lingering, it’s not quite as fierce as it was in 2023.

As such, and given the Saudi belief is Salah will stay at Liverpool beyond the summer, the SPL are content to wait until 2025 before launching another approach, at which point they may be able to sign Salah on a free transfer.

However, according to the Times’ Paul Joyce, Salah may in fact pen fresh terms with Liverpool.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke

Michael Edwards influence; Richard Hughes talks

Joyce is the number one source for all things Liverpool and is the most trusted voice when it comes to reporting on the Reds. Joyce echoed many of Ornstein’s points but also provided a few new insights.

The reporter revealed that returning CEO, Michael Edwards, is a ‘huge advocate’ of Salah. Edwards was the man who convinced Klopp to sign Salah back in 2017 and he still believes the winger has plenty left to give.

Liverpool owners FSG successfully lured Edwards back to the club earlier this year with the promise of more power and influence.

Edwards now serves as FSG’s overarching CEO of football and the suggestion is if Edwards wants Salah to stay, then the club will listen and won’t sanction a sale.

Furthermore, Joyce reported new sporting director, Richard Hughes, ‘will lead talks on a fresh deal for Salah.’

The ideal scenario from a Liverpool perspective would be Salah penning an extension, remaining with Liverpool for perhaps two more seasons, then moving to Saudi Arabia in his mid-30s and generating Liverpool a sizeable fee in the process.

If Liverpool and Hughes can convince Salah to put pen to paper that scenario will be in play.

It was acknowledged Liverpool have been willing to let first-team players leave for nothing in recent times. The likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino all left without a fee being recouped. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are expected to follow suit this summer.

However, none of those players would’ve been able to command the same level of fee Salah can if sold on the open market. Furthermore, none of those stars were as vital to Liverpool’s cause as Salah is right now.

The inference there is Liverpool would only be willing to keep Salah for the final year of his deal if they believe he’ll sign a new one.

Indeed, losing a player who attracted a £150m bid just last summer to free agency would represent terrible business and Edwards boasts an exemplary decision-making record at Anfield.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool ‘really appreciate’ £40m Leeds star as Slot preps double Reds raid

UCL opportunity key; Klopp bust-up a non-factor

Joyce also noted the chance to play in the Champions League once again will appeal to Salah. The Reds may have fallen short in the title race, though they’re all but guaranteed a place in next year’s UCL already.

The only way Liverpool can miss out is if they lose their last three matches, Tottenham win all five of theirs and also overturn a goal differential of 26.

Adding fuel to the fire regarding Salah’s potential exit was the recent touchline bust-up between the player and his manager.

Salah reacted negatively to Klopp’s words as he readied himself to be substituted on against West Ham on Sunday. Klopp played down the incident post-match, though Salah did the opposite when declaring: “there’s going to be fire if I speak.”

However, Ornstein insisted the spat will have little bearing on Salah’s future at Anfield. Explaining why, it was noted any ill will between Salah and Klopp won’t matter given Klopp is leaving anyway.

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot in dreamland with Liverpool to make €60m midfield ace his first signing