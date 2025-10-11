Liverpool are scouring the market for their next centre-back signing as they prepare for the possible departure of Ibrahima Konate, whose contract with the Reds expires next summer.

Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano have both been shortlisted by Arne Slot’s side, but a new name has now emerged on their radar as they consider alternatives to the duo.

Crystal Palace captain Guehi is believed to have come very close to joining Liverpool, but he is keeping his options open ahead of a likely departure from Selhurst Park – either for a fee in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Bayern Munich have already held ‘initial discussions’ with Guehi’s agent as they prepare to swoop for his signature. Bayern view Guehi as a key target in the event that their own centre-back, Upamecano – whose contract also expires at the end of the season – moves on.

Liverpool are interested in Upamecano, but with strong competition expected, they are exploring alternative options as a contingency.

According to Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus, Liverpool are among several clubs showing interest in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, who is set to be available for less than his release clause.

“Lukeba has a release clause worth €90m, which clubs see as too high, but it’s largely symbolic anyway – the real asking price is more like €60m (£52m / $70m),” Brus reports.

“Liverpool like him, but you can add Chelsea, Man United, Newcastle and Real Madrid to that list.”

Liverpool keeping tabs on three classy centre-backs

Lukeba, 22, is considered one of the Bundesliga’s best young defenders, and this isn’t the first time he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool showed interest in the Frenchman over the summer and, although they opted against a move at the time, it appears he remains on their radar.

This season, Lukeba has played the full 90 minutes in all six of Leipzig’s matches, helping his side keep three clean sheets in the process.

The centre-back averages 1.3 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game, and is effective in possession, boasting a pass success rate of 87.4%.

Lukeba is still developing, and a step up to Premier League football could be ideal for his progression. His £52m price tag is also within reach for Liverpool.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told TEAMtalk yesterday (10 October) that Guehi remains Liverpool’s primary target and Upamecano is currently viewed as plan B – but it seems Lukeba is another player to keep a close eye on.

Latest Liverpool news: Semenyo boost / Real Madrid ace eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in a strong position to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who is also a target for Tottenham.

While Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise has been mentioned strongly in recent weeks, it is Bournemouth star Semenyo who could become the long-term Mo Salah successor.

In other news, reports claim that Liverpool have ‘internally discussed’ signing a talented Real Madrid midfielder.