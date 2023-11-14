Liverpool can succeed with Prem swoop as club’s best player admits ‘I can go higher’; Euro giants must be overcome

Liverpool could finally sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha after the star made a big hint about a move away from Fulham, although Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to fend off Bayern to complete the transfer.

Liverpool were keeping tabs on Palhinha as he rose to prominence during his time at Primeira Liga club Sporting. However, rather than move to Anfield, Palhinha ended up going to Fulham in a £20million deal.

That move has proven to be a masterstroke from the Cottagers. Palhinha has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, and he is arguably the most important player at Marco Silva’s disposal.

According to FBref, Palhinha has made the most tackles out of any player in Europe’s big five leagues so far this term, with 52. The next Premier League star on the list – Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro – is way down in eighth spot, with 39 tackles made.

As per WhoScored, Palhinha has been Fulham’s best player so far this season, as he is the only one to pick up an average rating higher than 7 (7.06, to be exact).

Liverpool were linked with the 28-year-old over the summer, as Klopp looked to engineer a midfield rebuild following the departures of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

The Reds ended up landing alternative midfielders, and Palhinha then became a target for Bayern instead. The German titans agreed a £55m deal with Fulham, but the transfer did not go through as Fulham could not secure a replacement in time.

Palhinha remains a top target for Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the January window. Although, the battle-hardened midfielder may end up staying in the Premier League, as Liverpool re-entered the race for him last month.

Joao Palhinha discusses future amid Liverpool, Bayern interest

Palhinha is currently away on international duty with Portugal. At a recent press conference, he was asked about his future.

While the 23-cap international is not sure where he will end up, he has claimed he ‘can go higher’ than his current team, which will delight potential suitors Liverpool and Bayern.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future. Obviously it [the failed Bayern move] really affected me and my family, but that’s all in the past, I don’t want to think about it too much,” he said (via O Jogo and Sport Witness). “It’s a great source of pride, you know what happened. In my life everything that has happened has been for a reason, I like to think of it like that.

“The future will tell me whether what happened was really what had to happen or not, but only the future will show me that. I want to keep going the way I’ve been going, nobody has given me anything throughout my career, everything I’ve achieved is down to my worth, my work. I hope it stays that way.

“I’m 28, but I know I can go higher and I’m looking to the future with that ambition.”

After Palhinha’s switch to Germany fell through, his brother Goncalo said: “They didn’t kill the dream, they just postponed it. Very proud of my brother and the player I represent.

“Words of appreciation, recognition and thanks to the entire Bayern structure. The affection for the club in our family will remain forever even though my brother didn’t sign.”

Of course, Liverpool do already have Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, all of whom can operate in the defensive midfield role. Although, Mac Allister and Gravenberch may be better suited to a more advanced midfield position, which could leave space in the squad for a traditional No 6 like Palhinha to arrive at Anfield.

