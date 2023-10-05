Liverpool department ‘totally torn up’ before summer signing shows Klopp he’s ‘really incredible’

Ryan Gravenberch has been tipped to have a big future at Liverpool, despite his first goal for the club being a relatively simple one.

Gravenberch opened his account for his new club with a tap-in goal into an empty net during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday. After assists on his previous starts against LASK and Leicester City, it represented a continuation of his early impact after arriving from Bayern Munich.

According to former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, Gravenberch – one of four midfield signings for Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer – could be one of the main beneficiaries of the club’s overhaul in his department.

“I thought he was very good tonight,” Owen told TNT Sports.

“What a night for him, his first goal at Anfield.

“I think he could be a good player for Liverpool in the future. Liverpool’s midfield has totally been torn up in the summer. Totally. And now there’s an opportunity for whoever wants to grab it.

“He’s certainly grabbed his opportunity tonight; he was very good.”

Gravenberch started alongside fellow summer signing Wataru Endo and existing midfielder Harvey Elliott in Liverpool’s engine room.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – the other two midfielders Liverpool recruited this summer – were among the players to come on as substitutes.

Gravenberch is a good fit for how Klopp is inspiring Liverpool to play and is thriving on the confidence he is receiving from the fans, according to former Liverpool Women’s goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis.

“He’s feeling the love from the crowd,” Brown-Finnis added. “A confident player, a happy player gets the best version of that player from a technical and a tactical point of view. So his game it at its best because he’s confident.

“The way that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are playing is different. It’s not that sledgehammer football where it’s 100mph all the time, it’s possession-based, and that will suit Ryan Gravenberch.

“I think he’s clearly confident and he’s going to help mould that midfield for Liverpool.”

Klopp reacts to Gravenberch goal

During his post-match interview on TNT Sports, Klopp suggested Gravenberch is about to build up the kind of rhythm at Liverpool that he never managed to at Bayern Munich.

“He is a top bloke and I am really happy for him,” Klopp enthused. “In his time in Bayern was not the end of the world but he played 35 games which is quite reasonable for a young players.

“But now he can get rhythm and you see that when he is on the ball. When we can bring him in the right places he is really incredible.

“Everybody is really pleased for him. It was maybe not the most difficult goal he’s scored in his career but a goal is a goal. They all count the same.”

