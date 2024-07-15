Liverpool are set to ramp up their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and TEAMtalk sources say the Reds are ‘super confident’ of signing him.

The European Championships came to an end on Sunday night, with Spain lifting the trophy and England once again missing out on glory.

The Three Lions stars will now return to their respective clubs and we can confirm that a number of players could seal transfers in the coming weeks.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that highly-rated centre-back Guehi is one of those who could move.

Guehi has been the subject of interest from various sides for the past two seasons. He is on Chelsea’s shortlist, was considered by Tottenham before they signed Micky van de Ven, and is a serious target for Liverpool.

The Reds are extremely interested in the England international and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal they’ve held talks with Crystal Palace to understand the conditions of a deal.

Sources close to Liverpool say the club ‘know what they need to do’ to land Guehi, who was arguably England’s star player at Euro 2024.

Liverpool believe they’ll sign Marc Guehi

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and his recruitment team are ‘super confident’ that Guehi is keen on a switch to Anfield and have been ‘given signs’ he would say yes to the opportunity.

Liverpool want to move quickly on a deal for Guehi now that his international schedule is clear, because of the level of interest in his services.

The defender’s previous club Chelsea have long-term interest in the 24-year-old and Manchester United have also considered him, according to sources close to Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace want to keep hold of their key players as Oliver Glasner plans for his first full season in charge at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise has sealed a £50m move to Bayern Munich, Eberechi Eze is wanted by a number of sides including Tottenham, while England’s Adam Wharton is a man of major interest.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Eagles have placed a high price on Guehi and want at least £65 million for him, this is considered a high fee by Liverpool, but an amount they’re willing to spend to sign the centre-back.

Guehi would never do anything to disrespect Palace and therefore will not actively push for the move, despite being excited by the opportunity.

Liverpool’s transfer window will heat up now the Euros are over and Guehi is one of their priority targets as they eye a long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

