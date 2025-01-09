Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is being monitored by two sides – one from within the Premier League and another from Germany – after finding his game-time reduced under Arne Slot this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder is already into his sixth full season at Anfield having moved to Liverpool for an initial £1.5m (plus £2.8m in bonuses) back in the summer of 2019, with a tribunal ultimately settling his move from Fulham. With the deal setting a British record sum for a 16-year-old at the time, many felt the Reds had snapped up something of a major bargain for the future.

Fast forward five-and-a-half years later, the super-talented Elliott has notched up 128 appearances for the Reds, 11 goals and four major honours in that time.

However, while very much appreciated under the management of Jurgen Klopp, Elliott has seen his career stall somewhat in recent months, with an injury initially pushing him back in Arne Slot’s thinking and then the electric form of those in front, primarily Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai keeping him out the side.

Indeed, Elliott has so far made just nine appearances under Slot, with just one start and 147 minutes of action to his name.

As a result and with his career seemingly having stalled, Sky Sports news editor Lyall Thomas has reported that both Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are exploring a potential move to take the England U21 international away from Anfield.

Taking to X, Thomas wrote: ‘Brighton and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs keeping tabs on Harvey Elliot, with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot alerting Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to monitor his future over next two transfer windows.’

Liverpool stance on Harvey Elliott sale revealed as BVB interest explained

Our understanding is that Liverpool would be loathe to let Elliott leave now, with Slot determined not to weaken his squad and with his the club still actively involved in four competitions this season.

The Reds manager is very aware he will need to tap into the depths of his squad across the second half of the season if they are to stay on track for glory. It is for that reason why the Dutchman is also ready to block a potential loan exit for another star who has figured very little under him – winger Federico Chiesa.

However, come the summer window it could be a different story and Elliott could use that time to explore other options if his situation at Anfield has not improved by then.

That’s not to suggest either Brighton or Dortmund could try and strike a deal before then, however.

And a move to the AMEX would certainly be seen as a good move with Fabian Hurzeler’s side among the more attractive sides to watch in the Premier League. The capture of Elliott would certainly tick plenty of boxes as far as the Seagulls are concerned.

The same, though, can be said of Borussia Dortmund, who have an outstanding record of plucking some of English football’s brightest talents and turning them into global superstars. Jude Bellingham is obviously the clearest example of that, while Jadon Sancho also moved for a hefty £73m to Manchester United.

The next one off their production line of English talent, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, also looks set for a summer move with Fabrizio Romano revealing the Bundesliga side are now resigned to the 2025 departure of the English winger.

To that end, a move to the Westfalenstadion certainly carries with it plenty of appeal and could be an option Elliott and his representative could look to explore come the season’s end.

