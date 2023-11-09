Superb Brazilian starlet still desperate for Liverpool move but £40m Klopp snub leaves proposed twist in deal an unlikely outcome

An exciting Brazilian midfielder is still pushing for a move to Liverpool, despite reports that Jurgen Klopp has cooled his interest in the £40million-rated Fluminense star.

Andre Trindade has been getting plenty of attention since his side won the Copa Libertadores over the weekend, with the talented 22-year-old now set to quit the Brazilian giants.

Many English clubs are known to be interested in the player, with Liverpool, Fulham and Arsenal on that list of suitors.

And, while we reported on Wednesday that Klopp has backed away from a potential deal, it appears that the player himself is still desperate to secure a switch to Anfield.

That’s according to Brazilian journalist Emmanuel Luiz, who has shared some major news on Andre‘s future.

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Luiz is adamant that the midfielder wants to join the Reds, but that Fulham are currently offering the best terms to Fluminense for the South American.

Luiz explained: “So I’m going to be loud and clear for you guys. We already talked about £40m being the release clause.

“Fulham and Liverpool were in the race, Andre really wanted Liverpool in the middle of the year, it remains really clear, Andre wants Liverpool. But the most important thing right now, Andre wants Liverpool, but Fulham, and I confirmed this, I spoke to some guys at the club and they said that Andre will play for the club that makes the best offer to Fluminense.

“He wants Liverpool, and Liverpool wants to pay like £30m, but what Fulham did, they said to Fluminense, he has a £40m release clause, what we want to do as Fulham is to pay the release clause and have some sort of add-on clause.”

Liverpool need to bump up Andre offer

Luiz added, however, that if Liverpool can boost their offer and add in a special caveat, then there is still hope for Andre top end upon Merseyside.

He revealed: “Andre wants Liverpool, but what I think will happen is that if Liverpool come with £35m for him and a 20% clause, they will sell to Liverpool.”

The issue for Klopp is that he may not see the youngster as a consistent starter and needs to justify that sort of spend on someone who will push first-team regulars.

Fulham on the other hand can virtually guarantee Andre more game time at Craven Cottage, especially if they are willing to cough up the whole release clause.

Given Andre’s clear preference over move, much now depends on where Liverpool see the player fitting in.

It’s no secret that Klopp is still looking for midfield depth, having let a number of players in his engine room move on over the summer.

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram continues to be a major target for the Reds, having monitored the 6ft 4in star for some time.

However, Thuram insists a move to Anfield is the last thing on his mind and that his only focus is on helping Nice to potential Ligue 1 glory as they sit top of the pile after 11 games.

One things is for sure, Klopp is expected to be in the market to bolster his squad in the new year, especially if the Reds can keep pace with City in the Premier League title race.

Next up for Liverpool is a home clash with Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

