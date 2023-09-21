Superstar Klopp target will move as Liverpool legend feels he ‘will want’ Prem switch

Jamie Carragher has stated he believes Jude Bellingham “will want to sample” the Premier League, and there is still ample time for him to move to Liverpool.

Bellingham was a target of Liverpool’s in the summer. They were not exactly special in that respect, as every club in the world would surely love to call upon his services.

The recently-concluded window seemed to be the time the midfielder would make his next step, and the Reds seemed to be right up there in terms of potential destinations.

Reports in January suggested they had put themselves in a good position by saying they’d offer Bellingham’s father a role at the club.

However, come April, the Reds had accepted that the signing of the star was not possible.

Jurgen Klopp suggested that money was an issue, using the analogy of a child wanting a Ferrari, which is “too expensive and you can’t drive it”.

As such, Real Madrid were given a massive boost, and ended up signing Bellingham for £115million including add-ons.

The 20-year-old hit the ground running in Spain – he’s scored five goals in as many La Liga games, along with one assist, and scored the only goal in Real’s Champions League opener.

Bellingham ‘will want’ Prem move

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has suggested he would have looked good in a red shirt after he banged in that winner, but stated there’s still ample time to see that happen.

“He would have [looked good in red]. But there is still time,” he said on CBS.

“He isn’t going to stay there his whole career.”

While Carragher believes it will be hard for Bellingham to say goodbye to Real Madrid one day, he’ll surely be keen to see what the Premier League is like.

“It’s probably hard to leave Madrid, if I am totally honest.

“But, at some stage, if he’s the best player in England and one of England’s greatest ever players, which I think he will become, then I think he will want to sample the Premier League.

“And where better than Liverpool, the six-time Champions League winners?”

Liverpool may be waiting a while

Liverpool could be waiting a while for Bellingham, and even if he does fancy a Premier League move, it might not be to Anfield.

Given he’s 20 years old, his career could stretch way beyond the next decade, and by that time, there’s no telling where the Reds, or any other big English side, will be.

What’s more, as Thierry Henry pointed out in response to Carragher, Bellingham is currently with a side that has won 14 Champions League titles.

That tally could rise rapidly during his time at the club, and if so, he might never want to leave.

READ MORE: Tottenham join Liverpool in heated battle for €40m Ligue 1 star as four European giants circle