Fears are mounting that Liverpool will lose star goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer with a former Everton chief executive revealing a worrying update on his links to Saudi Arabia and with Arne Slot having reportedly decided on the goalkeeper’s replacement.

A new era is underway at Merseyside with Slot coming in as a replacement for legendary boss Jurgen Klopp, who left Anfield after almost nine years in charge at the end of last season. And while the former Feyenoord boss will bring his own staff and his own ideas to the table, he has been chosen by Liverpool for the similar tactical approach and man-management style he had to his precedessor.

Of course, with money to spend this summer, Slot is expected to bring in some players of his own and put his stamp on what has proved a hugely-successful squad over recent years.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that a left-sided centre-half and a holding midfielder to properly replace Fabinho are very much top of Slot’s agenda this summer.

However, the Dutchman knows he will also likely need to bring in a new goalkeeper too with Caiomhin Kelleher pushing to leave and with third-choice Adrian already having left at the end of his contract to rejoin his first club, Real Betis.

Slot, though, would not have hoped to need to change too much and retaining the services of the superstars which served Klopp so well was also a huge part of the summer strategy. As such, tying down Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new deals, with their current arrangements due to expire in summer 2025, is of paramount importance.

Alisson Becker tipped to join Al-Nassr by former Everton chief

Another player Slot will be desperate to keep is Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, whom has proven over his time at Anfield that he is one of the very best in the world game.

But as TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported on a consistent basis, Alisson is the subject of intense interest in his services this summer from Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr.

And while their move for another Brazilian in Ederson is further along, given the Man City stopper has already agreed personal terms over the move, there remains some doubt that the transfer will go through owing to the fact that Pep Guardiola would prefer to keep the star.

To that end, Galetti has revealed that City have been set a 48-hour deadline to accept Al-Nassr’s proposal. And failure to accept such a move will see attention firmly switched in the direction of Alisson, who is described as their ‘first-choice target’ anyway.

That is a move that former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness can see going through and he has confirmed Galetti’s long-standing claim that Al-Nassr are indeed pushing to bring in the 31-year-old former Roma custodian.

“I’ve been to Al Nassr. I’ve seen the stadium and the whole facility, and since [Cristiano] Ronaldo joined, they’ve improved things incredibly. There was a lot of construction going on when I was there,” Wyness began on the Inside Track podcast.

“I hear the potential next move for them could be Alisson. There had been rumours of them coming in for him. I always felt that Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah would be the players to push for a move after Klopp left. I think there could be smoke behind that rumour as well.

“Alisson and Ederson are both in the frame; it could come down to who makes the jump first. Al Nassr are one of the top clubs in Saudi. It would be an interesting situation for both ‘keepers because they’ll be treated well and the league is improving.”

Liverpool transfers: Slot decides on top target to replace Alisson

While sources have told TEAMtalk that Alisson is not pushing for the move and remains content at Anfield, there remains a concern that he could yet quit Anfield.

As a result, Slot is understood to have drawn up a list of potential replacements; a need exasperated by the fact that Kelleher is also looking to move on.

Either way, Slot knows a new goalkeeper will be required and it’s understood that unsettled Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin is right at the very top of Liverpool’s wishlist.

The Ukrainian was left upset last season when, after keeping goal for most of the season, he was unceremoniously axed for the fit-again Thibaut Courtois in the Champions League final.

And with his current deal due to expire in summer 2025, talks have been held over an extension. Understandably, given the controversy around the UCL final, there are strong suggestions Lunin could now depart, with Slot seemingly fixing his gaze in the 25-year-old’s direction.

Lunin, meanwhile, has addressed his future for the first time in an interview with Marca and has suggested he will not push for a move away.

Lunin said: “Let’s see, let’s see… There is not much left to know.”

Asked if if wants to remain at the Bernabeu, the player added: “Obviously, but… well, all I can say is that everything went well with Madrid… And that is now in the hands of Madrid. That’s what I can say about my future.”

Clarifying those comments, he continuned: “Well, I said what I meant. Soon… Well, I don’t know what’s going to happen either.”