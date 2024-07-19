Superstar Liverpool trio backed to leave in devastating window as Real Madrid, Saudis plot stunning moves

Liverpool are at risk of a ‘disaster’ as Trent Alexander-Arnold and two of his team-mates have been tipped to join new clubs in the summer of 2025, which would leave Arne Slot with a significantly worse squad.

Alexander-Arnold continues to be a vital player for Liverpool, having managed three goals and nine assists in 37 games during Jurgen Klopp’s final season at Anfield. The right-back has started to move into central midfield more often and likely would have notched several more goal contributions if he had not been sidelined by hamstring and knee injuries.

Slot will view Alexander-Arnold as a key part of his plans and as a potential captain when Virgil van Dijk leaves Merseyside. The creative full-back is already Van Dijk’s vice-captain, and he led Liverpool on four occasions last term.

But Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his Liverpool contract and Real Madrid are stepping up their attempts to land him in what would be a sensational move.

Reports claim the 25-year-old is warming to the idea of leaving his boyhood club and testing himself out at Madrid. Such a move would also give Alexander-Arnold the chance to play alongside England team-mate and close friend Jude Bellingham at club level.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool will do all they can to extend Alexander-Arnold’s contract and prevent him from leaving. But if the player signals his desire to head to the Spanish capital, then Liverpool will hold out for €80million (£67m). The Reds cannot realistically demand much more than this due to Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Liverpool are risking a ‘disaster’ as Van Dijk and Mo Salah have contracts which expire in June 2025, just like Alexander-Arnold.

Salah was the subject of a huge £150m bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

Liverpool transfers: Reds must tie down vital trio

The deadly forward is expected to stay at Anfield for the upcoming season, but it remains unclear whether he will extend his terms.

Salah is now 32 years old and he could therefore run down his Liverpool contract before signing a lucrative deal to play in Saudi Arabia for the final few years of his career.

Van Dijk has also been linked with both Madrid and Saudi clubs as he weighs up his future. The dominant centre-back has done little to quash rumours of a potential transfer, saying he ‘hasn’t the slightest idea’ what he will do and that he ‘needs to think carefully about what I want at club level’.

As things stand, there is a possibility that Liverpool will lose at least one of their superstar trio either this summer or next summer. However, it is important to note that all three stars love Liverpool and could therefore be convinced to extend their deals.

Club chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes know that keeping the likes of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk could be key to Slot succeeding as head coach, and will resultantly try their hardest to prevent any departures. It is not out of the question that Liverpool break their wage structure when offering out new contracts, particularly to homegrown ace Alexander-Arnold.

