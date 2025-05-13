Liverpool are still strongly considering a move for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer and could pull a late transfer surprise out of the bag after a journalist cast doubts over a deal for Milos Kerkez, and with Fabrizio Romano also explaining how an exit from Molineux looks on for the Algerian.

The Reds may still not have officially got their hands on the Premier League title trophy despite storming their way to glory in Arne Slot’s first season at the Liverpool helm. And rather than rest on his laurels, the Dutchman is already working on a comprehensive list of summer targets he wants to bring him and help create a long-lasting trophy dynasty at Anfield.

And with our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealing earlier this year that Slot will be backed with a huge pot of cash ahead of what sources told him would be a ‘historic window’ on the red half of Merseyside, the club is believed to have finalised their list of stars they wanted added to their mix.

Top of their wishlist will be a new striker and a new left-back. A centre-half to ultimate replace Virgil van Dijk, as well as a new right-back to replace the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold, are also seen as desirable.

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively first broke the news back in September last year that the man at the top of their left-back wishlist was Kerkez. And after a brilliant season for Andoni Iraola’s side, a move to bring the Hungarian to Anfield has gathered serious pace in recent weeks.

And on Monday, the prospect of a move to Anfield for Kerkez was also talked up by The Times journalist, Jonathan Northcroft.

However, Liverpool FC writer David Lynch insists the Reds are yet to fully decide on the identity of their next left-back and claims that a late deal for Wolves star Ait-Nouri cannot be ruled out.

“I still feel like left-back’s up for debate,” he told Anfield Index. “I don’t think you can hang your hat on anyone. I’ve always felt Ait Nouri is still in the mix, I don’t think it’s been ruled out just yet.

“The fact he’s changing agency amid talks that Wolves want to tie him down to a new contract sort of rings alarm bells for me in terms of there’s a real possibility that they accept they’ll have to do a deal for him if he doesn’t sign.”

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool are ‘going to’ sign £45m ‘crazy’ star

Liverpool target changes agent to help secure move

Lynch also insists that Wolves are open to the sale of the 23-year-old full-back this summer, adding: “They’ve also put out what the fee would be to get him, so he remains a really interesting option.

“Kerkez is definitely on the list and he’s up there, but he’s not absolutely nailed on in the way that’s been suggested.”

As Lynch alludes to, Ait-Nouri has recently switched agencies to help secure him a big move this summer, with transfer specialist Romano confirming the news that the 17-times capped Algeria international has signed up with CAA Stellar.

“Wolves LB Rayan Ait Nouri has signed with CAA Stellar as new representatives,” Romano posted on X.

“Algerian LB, one to watch in the summer as he can leave with several clubs keen on signing him after 5 goals, 7 assists this season.”

Despite the links to Ait-Nouri – a player we can confirm Liverpool have seriously looked at – sporting director Richard Hughes and boss Slot still have Kerkez as the number one target to come in at left-back this summer, believing that at 21, he has a higher ceiling than the Wolves star.

To that end, we understand it would come as a surprise were Kerkez not to move to Anfield this summer, with even Ian Wright recently declaring it as a done deal recently.

Liverpool transfer latest: Talks begin for Real Madrid star; Slot signing wants out

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly scheduled face-to-face talks over the potential signing of Real Madrid star Rodrygo – and Xabi Alonso could reportedly help his former side seal a blockbuster deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have hatched a plan as they also eye a brilliant Serie A forward valued at £51m.

And finally, a 51-cap international star is pushing to leave Anfield this summer, with one journalist claiming he would be “amazed” if the player were still at the club next season and with a number of clubs already having expressed an interest in his services.

How Ait-Nouri and Kerkez compare this season