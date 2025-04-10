Fabrizio Romano has revealed more details in the agreements Liverpool have struck with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and aside from Richard Hughes, one other key figure was “absolutely crucial” in convincing the superstar pair to stay.

Liverpool are on the cusp of announcing contract extensions for captain Van Dijk and talismanic forward Salah. The pair have agreed two-year deals that will tie their future to Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The full details in the two agreements are slowly coming to light, while transfer guru Romano has provided wider context when speaking on his YouTube channel.

Firstly, Romano declared Liverpool’s under-fire sporting director, Richard Hughes, has “delivered” before declaring “the agreement is done with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.”

Salah had emerged as the Saudi Pro League’s No 1 transfer target irrespective of position. However, Romano revealed Van Dijk too received strong interest from the Middle East.

Yet it was Salah who remained their primary focus and Romano claimed Saudi dealmakers were “more than aggressive” in their pursuit of the Egyptian.

“Crazy money” was put to the winger, though Salah only had eyes for Liverpool and remained “super respectful” to the Reds throughout the contract saga.

At no point did Salah or his camp advance negotiations with clubs from Saudi Arabia or interested parties from Europe.

And while that revelation will warm the hearts of Liverpool fans who already adore their number 11, Romano also revealed a key Liverpool figure who deserves massive credit.

READ MORE 🚨 Liverpool break FSG ‘policy’ as Van Dijk, Salah new contract details revealed

Liverpool man “made a difference” in Van Dijk, Salah extensions

Aside from sporting director Hughes who worked feverishly on securing deals for Van Dijk and Salah, Romano stressed the importance of the role Arne Slot played.

The Dutchman faced the unenviable task of replacing one of the game’s greatest managers and a bona fide Reds legend in Jurgen Klopp.

However, Slot has made a mockery of those that suggested a drop-off was inevitable, while Romano also detailed the “difference” he made in helping to get new deals for Van Dijk and Salah over the line.

“Mo is very happy with Arne Slot,” insisted Romano. “Same for Van Dijk, so the manager has been very important.

“To have a manager replacing Jurgen Klopp doing the fantastic job he’s doing on the pitch, but also off the pitch, replacing Jurgen Klopp was not easy.

“The relationship he has with the players was an absolutely crucial point to show them how this project can be long-term with Arne Slot… it’s something that made a difference.”

But while there’s plenty of cause for celebration over on Merseyside right now, Romano did reaffirm Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on course to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Liverpool and Hughes had worked just as hard to convince the right-back to extend his stay and have continued to chisel away right up until the present day.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Alexander-Arnold’s mind is already made up and his future now lays at the Bernabeu.

Latest Liverpool news – Konate, Mamardashvili and more…

🔴 Konate’s sky-high contract demands put Liverpool future in serious jeopardy

🔴 Giorgi Mamardashvili: Liverpool loanee’s highs and lows in 2024/25 assessed

🔴 Liverpool storm into race for Bundesliga striker wire as reliable journalist shares significant update